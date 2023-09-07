France vs Ireland live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today?

France left Dublin with all three points in March thanks Benjamin Pavard’s stunning striker sealing a narrow 1-0 win, stretching their unbeaten run over ireland to seven games.

Ireland continue to recover from a nightmare start to qualifying, suffering back-to-back defeats, and are in contention to finish in the top two of Group B.

Victory tonight would go along way to secure a spot in Germany next summer, but they will have to do it without young striker sensation Evan Ferguson, who has been sidelined with an injury.

Where to watch France vs Republic of Ireland

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised on Viaplay Sports 2, which is available through Sky, Virgin or Prime Video starting at £9.99 a month.

Live stream: You can watch Viaplay online via their website, and it is also available as an add-on channel with Amazon Prime.