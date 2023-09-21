France vs Namibia LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

France will want to put on a show in front of their home fans in Marseille tonight as they take on Namibia. It’s two wins from two so far at the Rugby World Cup for Les Blues, their bid for glory on home soil firmly on track, and there is little chance of it being derailed here.
After a less than convincing win over Uruguay last time out, France have named what is close to a full-strength side tonight. The likes of Antoine Dupont, Thomas Ramos and Damian Penaud return, the full focus very much on Namibia with a fortnight break to come before the final Pool A fixture against Italy.
Namibia have lost all 24 of their World Cup matches and have already been heavily beaten New Zealand and Italy at this tournament. A long night looks to be in store for the African side, who will do well to keep the scoreline respectable.
Live updates
20 mins: Namibia in no rush at the lineout, trying to slow things down when they can. They lose their lineout, that’s not going to help.
And France have a penalty on halfway, pressure is relentless. Jalibert’s kick sends France back into the Namibia 22.
TRY FRANCE!
RIDICULOUS.
Absolutely incredible try from France… if it counts. A couple of passes that might well have been forward.
Dupont and Jalibert combining brilliantly out wide, flicking the ball inside and out. Ollivon strolls over.
And it does count! Magic. Ramos adds the extras, France lead 19-0.
15 mins: Knock-on from France at the lineout, that’s the one part of their game that hasn’t looked particularly solid so far.
Scrum from Namibia, they do well to get the ball out quickly because the drive from the French pack was huge.
12 mins: Namibia send the pass straight out of play. All a bit ragged now.
And here come France again, Fickou skipping away from the challenges and he’s flying into the 22. Brought down just in front of the 5m line.
That’s good work from van der Westhuizen at the breakdown though, wins a penalty for his side to ease the pressure.
Ramos from the other touchline, curls the conversion between the posts.
Ten minutes played, France lead 12-0 and are already halfway to the bonus point. Ominous start.
TRY FRANCE!
Sensational!
We’ll have a TMO check though – chorus of boos.
Another kick, this time Bielle-Biarrey the man to get on the end of it. Can’t quite keep himself in play, so flings the pass inside and Danty is there to touch it down.
Try given! 10-0 it is.
7 mins: Ramos unable to add the extras from a tight angle, so just the 5-0 lead for France.
That was ruthless though, first visit to the 22 and they come away with a try.
TRY FRANCE!
6 mins: Here we go though. French penalty in the Namibian half, home fans approve of the decision to go for the corner. Good from Jalibert, his side will have a lineout 5m out.
Claimed, French maul is stumbling towards the line. Dupont spins away with the ball, crossfield kick finds Penaud on the bounce.
He has a relatively simple task to go over in the corner. Les Blues up and running.
4 mins: French lineout not the best either, it isn’t straight and it will be a scrum for Namibia.
Really solid from the underdogs too, who have made a pretty confident start in Marseille. Still very early days, mind…
2 mins: Frantic start. Namibia lineout just outside the French 22, they lost it and Les Blues threaten to immediately cause problems with ball in hand.
Wide to Penaud, he tries to launch the kick into space but instead lobs it straight to Van den Berg. Very generous.
Source link