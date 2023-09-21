39
21
2
37
7
14
34
22
15
8
24
1
44
50
33
40
32
16
30
11
23
31
43
49
29
48
20
35
13
47
10
38
4
5
45
26
46
25
3
9
18

France vs Namibia: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds today

142 3 minutes read


The hosts will be heavy favourites to keep complete control of Pool A and comfortably maintain their 100 per cent tournament record so far as they gear up for the quarter-finals and a potential shot at a first Webb Ellis Cup triumph on home soil.

However, Fabien Galthie’s side will not be underestimating Namibia, having seen their second-string side handed a scare by plucky Uruguay last week before coming out on top 27-12, adding to the 27-13 victory over the All Blacks on opening night.


Source link

142 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Rory McIlroy’s Memorial challenge fades as countryman Tom McKibbin wins on DP World Tour

Rory McIlroy’s Memorial challenge fades as countryman Tom McKibbin wins on DP World Tour

Soccer24

Impressive Karuru strikes brace to sink Jomo Cosmos

Celtic vs Inverness live stream: How to watch Scottish Cup final for FREE on TV in UK today

Celtic vs Inverness live stream: How to watch Scottish Cup final for FREE on TV in UK today

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina blames slow start on Roger Federer after avoiding historic shock

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina blames slow start on Roger Federer after avoiding historic shock

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo