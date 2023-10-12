5
Frankie Dettori puts retirement on hold ahead of US stint: ‘I’m not ready to quit’

F

rankie Dettori has put his retirement from horse racing on hold, admitting: “I’m just not ready to walk away completely.”

While next weekend’s Champions Day meeting at Ascot will still be the legendary jockey’s final race day in Britain, he is set to then relocate to the US, where he will continue riding indefinitely.


