(FREE) Future x Gunna Type Beat 2021 – "Ticky Tocky" Prod. Trappa Boomin



BUY 1 GET 3 FOR FREE!! PURCHASE HERE:
https://www.beatstars.com/beat/ticky-tocky-future-x-gunna-type-beat-buy-1-get-3-free-7437912

NOTE: This beat is free for NON PROFIT USE ONLY
Anyone who releases a song without a lease will be hit with copyright

Any business inquiries, problems or suggestions?
Contact me here: trappahits@outlook.com

Wanna cook up w/ me?
Go follow my IG: https://www.instagram.com/trappaboomin/

Thanks to everyone who likes, comments, subscribes and supports my channel !
You keep me motivated 💖

#future #futuretypebeat #gunna #gunnatypebeat #hard #2021

Related Articles

Top Zim Rapper Calvin Dies Mushure Mekutsikwa nemota

2 weeks ago

Agga Nyabinde Ft Bob Nyabinde-Humwe Huchenjeri(official video)NAXO Films 2019

6 days ago

Janet Manyowa – Many Blessings (Dance Cover) by Tkc Lameck

3 weeks ago

Fruitman Magician-Hemeni Katatu(Official Video)NAXO Films 2020

4 weeks ago
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo