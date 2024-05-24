16
24
25
8
40
46
4
34
20
49
29
39
33
15
1
13
9
48
2
11
23
35
22
10
32
3
5
18
43
44
14
30
31
37
26
38
French Open 2024: Full schedule, seedings, match times, prize money, odds and British players at Roland Garros

French Open 2024: Full schedule, seedings, match times, prize money, odds and British players at Roland Garros

2024-05-24Last Updated: 2024-05-24
337 4 minutes read

Rafael Nadal is set to play in the tournament for one final time before he retires later this year, while Andy Murray, playing in Paris for just the second time in seven years, is also not expected to return.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are two of the favourites but both have had injury issues in the build-up to Roland Garros, while Novak Djokovic, who must at least reach the final to prevent Sinner replacing him as world number one, is yet to produce his best tennis during the clay-court swing.


Source link

2024-05-24Last Updated: 2024-05-24
337 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Man Utd lost the FA Cup final because they have weak David De Gea and City have serene Stefan Ortega

Man Utd lost the FA Cup final because they have weak David De Gea and City have serene Stefan Ortega

2023-06-03
Wales vs England: Kick off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

Wales vs England: Kick off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

2023-08-03
Featherstone Rovers hit with five CCJs over unpaid debts exceeding £32k

Featherstone Rovers hit with five CCJs over unpaid debts exceeding £32k

2024-03-24
Liverpool vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Liverpool vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

2024-03-10
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo