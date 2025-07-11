Fritz vs Alcaraz start time and how to watch Wimbledon semi-final today
The American world No5 is aiming to extend his best-ever run at the tournament, while his Spanish opponent seeks to join an elite group of SW19 champions.
Make it past Fritz on Centre Court and the three-peat is still on for Alcaraz, the world No2 having already clinched back-to-back titles here over the past two editions.
Two tough matches remain before he could be crowned champion here again, of course, including a possible final against the world No1 in Jannik Sinner or seven-time Wimbledon king Novak Djokovic.
But if he pulls it off, as many will expect of a player with five other titles already this year, the 22-year-old would join an exclusive club of men who have won the men’s singles tournament at Wimbledon in three or more consecutive years.
There are currently four such champions in the Open Era: Bjorn Borg (1976-80), Pete Sampras (1993-95, 1997-2000), Roger Federer (2003-07) and Djokovic (2018-22).
Standing in his way of that achievement, however, is Fritz.
Despite this being his Wimbledon semi-final debut, the 27-year-old California native is another grass-court aficionado who has won half of his career titles on this surface (including both of this year’s victories).
Fritz has lost both previous meetings with Alcaraz, one in each of the past two years, but is brimming with confidence and may look to capitalise on the few vulnerabilities his opponent has shown in earlier rounds.
The two have never played on grass or at this stage of a tournament – let alone a Grand Slam – though, adding a new wrinkle to their rivalry.
Fritz vs Alcaraz start time
Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 Wimbledon men’s singles semi-finals will take place on Friday, July 11 on Centre Court at SW19.
The match is due to begin at 1.30pm BST.
How to watch Fritz vs Alcaraz
TV channel: In the UK, you can watch live television coverage of the Wimbledon men’s singles semi-finals for free on either BBC One or BBC Two.
BBC One’s coverage is due to start at 2pm BST, and run until 6pm, while BBC Two is scheduled to begin its coverage at 12:30pm BST.
The latter will run through until 8pm, when a highlights programme – ‘Today at Wimbledon’, hosted by Qasa Alom – covering the day’s action begins.
Live stream: Viewers can also watch the action from each match unfold live online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
