From ‘Dreamer’ to Believer – Basson Laas’s Journey – Basson Laas has carved a unique niche in the South African music scene with heartfelt lyrics and soothing melodies. In 2019 he traded his classroom for concert stages, and in 2023 he released his first EP ‘Good Morning Dreamer’. In 2024 he gave us the beautiful song and video ‘Worth Loving’.

Now he’s back with a brand-new single ’Smile’ (out 25 July) that delivers hope and positivity. In this interview, we talk to Basson about how his music has evolved, the meaning behind his latest song, and why he believes a smile can change someone’s day.

Our Chat with Basoon Laas

Q: Your debut EP created a lot of buzz. How do you feel your music has evolved since then, especially as heard in ’Smile’?

Basson Laas: To be honest, the first six songs currently out – four from the EP and now two singles – are all songs I have written long before I even thought that I could pull off being a full‑time musician. In a few more releases, I hope to release the new songs I have written recently and better reflect the evolution of my music. But I think I already know the answer.

Q: People say your songs feel very heartfelt. How do you draw on personal experience for your music, and did any part of your life directly influence ‘Smile’?

Basson Laas: I’m not entirely sure, because each song emerges differently from the last. However, I often become very emotional about life, especially as I get older. Sometimes I feel trapped, searching for meaning in a world of billions of people doing the same, and then … during the chaos comes a lyric or a message that you hope others can resonate with too.

Q: ‘Smile’ is all about positivity. What made you want to write it at this time? Is there a specific message or experience you had in mind?

Basson Laas: Essentially, the song insists that even during pain and failure, there is always a reason to smile. In its final verses, smiling is portrayed as a transformative and liberating force – a way to rise above difficulties and inspire others to do the same. Smiling is framed not just as an emotional response but as a small yet powerful act of resistance against life’s cruelty, one that can potentially lighten both the smiler’s burdens and those of the people around them.

Q: The production on ‘Smile’ is polished yet warm. Who did you work with in the studio, and what sound were you aiming for on this track?

Basson Laas: The man himself is Werner Kahts from Good Morning Sweet Songbird Studios. So far, he’s produced all my tracks. We were aiming for a song that seems sad at the beginning, then builds to a tempo change. That gets you dancing and wanting to jive. I suppose my Ibanez semi‑hollow body helped to keep some of the warmth, alongside Werner’s instinct for what was right for the song.

Q: The music video for ‘Smile’ is stunning – what story are you telling with those visuals, and how do they complement the song’s meaning?

Basson Laas: I’m glad you like it! There’s a study known as the facial feedback hypothesis. It explains why you feel better when you force a smile, and it underpins the meaning of the song. Emotion is often mimicked from others. Much like how you can’t help yawning when you see someone else yawning or even just from reading the word “yawn.” The idea was that the characters in the video start with neutral expressions. They gradually lighten up, then smile and jive. Something in you should loosen, and, at the very least, hopefully make you crack a smile too.

Q: Every artist has a favourite line in their song. Is there a lyric in ‘Smile’ that you love the most or find especially meaningful?

Basson Laas: I think the part that says, “black dogs are feasting on your insides, your body crippled and bruised,” which draws on the fable of the two wolves – the one you feed more will become stronger. In this line, it captures that utter moment of despair and bodily exhaustion. If you are honest with yourself, you know you have been feeding the wrong wolf.

Q: If you could swap lives with any other artist for a day, what would you do in their shoes?

Basson Laas: If I could be Chris Martin of Coldplay for a day, I would hope it was a day when he performs at one of their big stadium shows and can bask in the sound of thousands of people singing his songs back at him.

Q: With ‘Smile’ released, are you already thinking about your next steps? Will there be more singles, or even an album, on the horizon?

Basson Laas: I would love to release an album. Albums can be somewhat resource‑intensive. It will require a considerable amount of time to work on independently. I’m positive it will come. For now, I might release one more EP, hopefully early next year.

Basson Laas is clearly aiming to make his mark with music that uplifts. Don’t miss his new single and video ’Smile’ – Stream it, watch it, and let its hopeful message brighten your day.

