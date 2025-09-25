From extraction to transformation: How beneficiation can power Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030

By Engineer Martin January and Engineer Paul Matshona

Zimbabwe stands at a critical juncture in its economic development.

The nation’s vast mineral wealth, from copper and ferrochrome to platinum, lithium, coloured gemstones and diamonds, offers an unparalleled opportunity to industrialize, create jobs, and expand export earnings.

Yet for decades, the country has been caught in the trap of exporting raw materials with little or no processing, forfeiting billions in potential revenue and jobs.

To realize Vision 2030, which envisages an upper middle-income economy, Zimbabwe must urgently invest in value addition, beneficiation, and the strengthening of downstream industries.

Mineral beneficiation refers to processes that improve the economic value of ore by removing impurities and transforming raw minerals into higher-value products.

In Zimbabwe, key minerals such as copper, ferrochrome, and iron offer immense scope for beneficiation.

For example, the now defunct Alaska’s Copper Refinery demonstrated how local processing not only maximizes returns but also creates a chain of downstream industries.

Instead of shipping unprocessed copper, Zimbabwe had adopted a model where investment in copper smelting, refining, and fabrication facilities yielded massive economic benefits.

This model had a ripple effects that was profound: local companies would benefit from supply contracts, employment opportunities would grow, and the economy would capture greater value from each tonne of ore mined.

Downstream industries: Powering industrial growth

Downstream industries are the engines that drive beneficiation forward. Bulawayo, once the industrial heartland of the nation, still houses light and heavy-duty companies that have historically supported mining operations.

For instance, local manufacturing of load-haul-dump (LHD) machines and their repair services for large scale mines such as Shabani and Mashaba Asbestos Mines underline the potential for mining-manufacturing linkages.

Steel manufacturing companies further illustrate this dynamic.

By turning raw iron ore into steel, they provide inputs for construction, machinery, and engineering projects, reducing import dependency and building industrial resilience. Integrating mining outputs with downstream industries is therefore essential, not only for job creation but also for positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive industrial hub in Southern Africa.

Manufacturing policy: Strengths and gaps

Zimbabwe has long recognized the importance of beneficiation.

Existing manufacturing and industrial policies encourage value addition by offering investment incentives, tax breaks, and infrastructure development.

Government frameworks, such as the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy, are aligned with Vision 2030’s aspirations to industrialize and diversify the economy.

However, policy gaps remain. Access to affordable finance, unreliable electricity supply, outdated equipment, and bureaucratic bottlenecks all hamper the full exploitation of local mineral resources.

Without clear, consistent, and well-enforced policies, beneficiation risks becoming rhetoric rather than reality.

To bridge this gap, Zimbabwe must prioritize stable energy supply, enforce beneficiation quotas, and support technology transfer. Zimbabwe’s current energy mix relies heavily on hydro and thermal power, but there is significant potential to diversify.

By harnessing uranium resources and scaling up green energy sources such as solar and wind, the country could close the energy gap and build a more resilient power sector.

New frontiers of value addition: Lithium and platinum

The global energy transition has thrust minerals like platinum and lithium into the spotlight. These minerals are essential for green technologies, including electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy storage. Zimbabwe, endowed with vast deposits of both, has a once-in-a-generation chance to diversify its economy.

A landmark development is the US$400 million lithium sulphate plant currently under construction in Goromonzi by Huayou Cobalt’s subsidiary, Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe.

Once completed in 2026, the facility will produce 50,000 tonnes of lithium sulphate per year- a key intermediate in manufacturing battery-grade chemicals.

The project is the first of its kind in Africa and among only a handful worldwide using advanced sulphate processing technology. Crucially, the plant will include a 70 MW thermal power station, addressing electricity constraints that have long hampered industrial projects.

It is expected to create more than 1,000 direct jobs, while stimulating downstream industries and services.

In tandem, the government has announced that lithium concentrate exports will be banned starting in January 2027.

This policy aims to ensure that Zimbabwe does not continue exporting raw concentrates but instead processes them locally into higher-value intermediates.

A levy on unbeneficiated lithium exports has also been introduced, further encouraging local beneficiation.

Other players are following suit: Bikita Minerals (owned by Sinomine) is planning its own sulphate and smelting facilities, while Kuvimba Mining House has partnered with Chinese firms to build a US$270 million concentrator at Sandawana mine, targeting 600,000 tonnes of ore annually by 2027.

These initiatives signal a decisive shift: Zimbabwe is no longer content to be a raw lithium supplier but is positioning itself as a key link in the global battery materials supply chain.

Diamonds and gemstones: More than just extraction

Zimbabwe’s diamond and gemstone sectors hold significant potential for beneficiation.

At present, most diamonds are exported in rough form, capturing only a fraction of their potential value. Cutting, polishing, and jewellery manufacturing could multiply earnings several times over while creating thousands of skilled jobs.

Countries like Botswana have successfully transitioned from exporting raw diamonds to becoming global hubs for diamond cutting and jewellery design.

Zimbabwe could chart a similar path, provided it addresses governance challenges, invests in training, and establishes transparent markets. Gemstone beneficiation; particularly for emeralds, aquamarine, and amethyst; remains an underexplored frontier, capable of unlocking rural livelihoods and spurring small-scale enterprise growth.

Training and development: Building human capital

A robust beneficiation strategy cannot succeed without skilled human capital.

Zimbabwe’s technical colleges and mining schools have laid the foundation for skills development, but they face severe resource constraints.

Many institutions lack modern foundry facilities, advanced machinery, or up-to-date laboratory equipment.

Investment in training and development must therefore be prioritized.

Establishing modern training centres, equipping colleges with advanced instruments, and promoting industry-academia partnerships will ensure that graduates are ready to support beneficiation industries.

The creation of specialized programs in metallurgy, toolmaking, and equipment manufacturing could anchor the country’s push towards industrialization.

The tool making gap: An overlooked weakness

One of the least discussed yet critical gaps in Zimbabwe’s industrial ecosystem is tool making.

Zimbabwe is currently not training tool makers thus making it difficult for the country to embark on heavy manufacturing in high precision industries such as automotive and aeronautical. Tools form the backbone of manufacturing, yet the country currently imports most of these essentials.

The absence of a strong local tool-making industry inflates costs, weakens competitiveness, and hampers manufacture and maintenance of industrial machinery.

By developing a tool-making sector, Zimbabwe would significantly reduce reliance on imports, improve manufacturing turnaround times, and strengthen self-sufficiency.

Investment in this area would also complement beneficiation industries, creating an integrated industrial chain capable of sustaining long-term growth.

Vision 2030: A strategic imperative

At the heart of Zimbabwe’s development agenda is Vision 2030, which seeks to transform the nation into an upper middle-income economy. Mining and manufacturing are identified as key pillars of this transformation.

The vision emphasizes beneficiation, industrialization, and economic diversification as strategies to achieve inclusive growth.

Strategic planning and long-term investment are therefore crucial.

Vision 2030 will only be realized if Zimbabwe moves beyond exporting raw materials to building a fully integrated industrial economy. This requires political will, coherent policies, and partnerships with private investors, regional bodies, and international technology providers.

Challenges and opportunities ahead

Zimbabwe’s path to value addition and beneficiation is not without obstacles.

Energy shortages, capital constraints, lack of enabling policies and global competition all pose real risks.

Yet, these challenges are surmountable if tackled with urgency and foresight.

Opportunities abound in regional integration, where the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) could provide new markets for value-added products.

Similarly, global demand for critical minerals, particularly those linked to the clean energy transition, places Zimbabwe in a favourable position to attract investors.

By leveraging its strategic mineral base, skilled workforce, and geographic location, the country could become a beneficiation hub for the region.

Conclusion: From extraction to transformation

Zimbabwe’s minerals should no longer be seen merely as commodities for export but as foundations for industrial transformation. Copper, ferrochrome, iron, platinum, lithium, diamonds, and gemstones all hold vast potential for beneficiation.

Downstream industries, backed by supportive policies, training, and tool-making capacity, can breathe new life into Zimbabwe’s manufacturing sector.

The lithium sulphate plant in Goromonzi is more than just a project, it is a symbol of Zimbabwe’s shift toward a value-added, industrialized future.

To achieve Vision 2030, Zimbabwe must commit to value addition as a national imperative. The time to act is now; before another generation watches the nation’s wealth leave its borders in raw form.

With decisive leadership, bold investment, and collective resolve, Zimbabwe can transform its mineral riches into industrial power and sustainable prosperity.

