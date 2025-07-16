From Madiba’s Vision to 25 Years of Smiles – From Madiba’s Vision to 25 Years of Smiles. A Milestone Mandela Week at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital proudly supported by Vodacom Foundation.

This Mandela Week, Smile Foundation is going back to where it all began. From 14 to 18 July the team is hosting a very special Smile Week at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH), the first hospital Smile Foundation partnered with 25 years ago.

This Smile Week ties in with the legacy of Nelson Mandela

Over these five days, 14 children will undergo life changing surgeries, gaining not just new smiles, but fresh confidence and hope for the future. This special Smile Week is proudly supported by Vodacom Foundation, Smile Foundation’s very first donor. It’s a milestone that ties in beautifully with the legacy of Nelson Mandela, Smile Foundation’s Chief Patron. He helped spark the organisation’s journey by initiating young Thando Manyathi’s facial reanimation surgery 25 years ago.

It was right here at CMJAH that young Thando Manyathi underwent her life-changing facial reanimation surgery. Watching over her was Nelson Mandela and Marc Lubner. Marc would go on to co-found Smile Foundation. That moment didn’t just change Thando’s life. It ignited a movement that has since transformed over 5,000 more children’s lives. In a beautiful full circle story, Thando now works for Mr Lubner, She helps carry forward the very mission that gave her a second chance.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since Madiba stood with us to launch this dream,” says Marc Lubner, Smile Foundation’s Co-Founder and Executive Director. “To celebrate this anniversary during Mandela Week, right here at Charlotte Maxeke, is incredibly special. It’s proof of what’s possible when people come together to make a difference. It’s just the beginning of the next chapter.”

Vodacom Foundation’s team and surgeons Join

This Smile Week is made even more meaningful by the presence of Smile Foundation’s dedicated board members, Vodacom Foundation’s team and the surgeons who have been part of the journey since day one, and a remarkable specialised craniofacial surgery that highlights how far medical care has come through these partnerships.

None of it would be possible without Vodacom Foundation who continues to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in changing lives.

“Since the start, we have supported the Smile Foundation in its mission to provide life-changing facial surgeries. This brings hope and dignity to young lives. The initiative is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when purpose meets partnership. Why we continue to honour Madiba’s legacy and make a meaningful contribution to building a brighter, inclusive future for the next generation.” ~ Angela Abrahams, Head of Vodacom Foundation.

As Smile Foundation marks 25 years of life-changing surgeries, the team is also celebrating what’s still to come, more partnerships, more breakthroughs, and countless more children stepping into the world with bright, fearless smiles.