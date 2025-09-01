40
2
22
38
43
16
48
15
11
20
4
26
1
30
39
10
5
33
3
14
24
37
18
31
23
29
8
9
46
13
25
32
35
44
34
49
Fulham to complete two Deadline Day deals as Samuel Chukwueze and Kevin set for Premier League moves

Fulham to complete two Deadline Day deals as Samuel Chukwueze and Kevin set for Premier League moves

2025-09-01Last Updated: 2025-09-01
326 Less than a minute


Marco Silva had been eyeing reinforcements in the final third


Source link

2025-09-01Last Updated: 2025-09-01
326 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Tottenham turn to Guglielmo Vicario amid David Raya transfer frustration

Tottenham turn to Guglielmo Vicario amid David Raya transfer frustration

2023-06-22
How to watch Chelsea FC vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

How to watch Chelsea FC vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

2025-04-03
Mauricio Pochettino makes Carabao Cup final prediction as Chelsea eye revenge after heavy Liverpool defeat

Mauricio Pochettino makes Carabao Cup final prediction as Chelsea eye revenge after heavy Liverpool defeat

2024-02-01
Said Benrahma: David Moyes confident winger remains committed to West Ham after Lyon transfer collapse

Said Benrahma: David Moyes confident winger remains committed to West Ham after Lyon transfer collapse

2024-02-02
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo