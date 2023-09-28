50
16
22
9
25
31
13
44
24
32
46
23
30
14
35
18
10
3
37
49
2
33
38
45
47
7
5
48
29
4
21
11
8
43
1
15
39
26
20
40
34

Fulham 2-1 Norwich: Carlos Vinicius and Alex Iwobi on target in hard-fought Carabao Cup win

145 2 minutes read


Goals from Carlos Vinicius and Alex Iwobi were enough for Marco Silva’s men who responded well after the weekend’s lacklustre 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.


Source link

145 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Andy Murray reveals the text message his wife sent him after Novak Djokovic won the French Open

Andy Murray reveals the text message his wife sent him after Novak Djokovic won the French Open

Burnley vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Burnley vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Luton offer professional contracts to six members of double-winning U18s side

Luton offer professional contracts to six members of double-winning U18s side

How Jurgen Klopp has ‘reinvented’ a ‘completely new’ Liverpool with Ryan Gravenberch’s deadline day arrival

How Jurgen Klopp has ‘reinvented’ a ‘completely new’ Liverpool with Ryan Gravenberch’s deadline day arrival

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo