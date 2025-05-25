Fulham vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today
In the driving seat with regards to sealing a top-five finish, Pep Guardiola’s side know a point against Fulham should be enough, while victory will confirm third place.
There is a scenario where City usurp Arsenal for the runners-up spot. This will happen if the Gunners are beaten at already-relegated Southampton coupled with a win for City and a nine-goal swing.
That scenario is equally as unlikely as City drawing with Fulham and Aston Villa winning their match at Manchester United by at least 17 goals to send Guardiola’s side crashing out of the top five altogether.
Meanwhile, the Cottagers have very little to play for as their hopes of a top-eight finish – and a potential Conference League place – were dashed by Brighton’s win over champions Liverpool on Monday night.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Fulham vs Manchester City is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off time today on Sunday May 25, 2025.
The match will take place at Craven Cottage in west London.
Where to watch Fulham vs Man City
TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights shortly after the final whistle, with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10:30pm.
Fulham vs Man City team news
Fulham have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of City’s visit. As expected, Timothy Castagne, Harrison Reed, Rodrigo Muniz and Reiss Nelson all miss out through injury.
John Stones is City’s only injury concern after Rodri made his return to action in the win over Bournemouth along with Oscar Bobb.
Mateo Kovacic is suspended as a result of his sending off against the Cherries, whilst Kevin De Bruyne is expected to make his final ever appearance for City, and in the Premier League.
Final farewell: Kevin De Bruyne
Getty Images
Fulham vs Man City prediction
You can’t help but feel there will be a few twists and turns in the race for a top-five finish on the final day of the Premier League season. City, arguably, have one of the more tougher assignments as Fulham are more than capable of getting a result.
While this has not been a vintage season from Guardiola’s side, their record against the Cottagers is simply superb and should prove decisive in confirming a Champions League spot.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
As mentioned above, City have the upper hand in this fixture. They have won the last 17 meetings across all competitions against Fulham, dating all the way back to 2012.
Fulham vs Man City match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link