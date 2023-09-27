46
37
31
25
35
20
22
24
33
2
8
14
4
29
44
23
18
39
38
49
15
50
34
7
40
5
21
10
47
1
48
45
3
9
13
30
32
16
11
26
43

Fulham vs Norwich: Gap between Premier League and Championship is getting bigger, says Marco Silva

141 1 minute read


F

ulham manager Marco Silva believes the gap between the Premier League and the Championship is only growing.

The Cottagers finished 10th last season on their top-flight return but newly-promoted sides Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are yet to win this season.


Source link

141 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

GF Rematch Ends In Thriller, Casualties Spark 18th Man Calls

Experienced keeper Krul wanted to join the Hatters journey after agreeing Norwich switch

Experienced keeper Krul wanted to join the Hatters journey after agreeing Norwich switch

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has changed the way I think about football

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has changed the way I think about football

Ivan Perisic injury: Tottenham winger out for season after damaging ACL in training

Ivan Perisic injury: Tottenham winger out for season after damaging ACL in training

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo