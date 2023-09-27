Fulham vs Norwich: Gap between Premier League and Championship is getting bigger, says Marco Silva

F ulham manager Marco Silva believes the gap between the Premier League and the Championship is only growing.

The Cottagers finished 10th last season on their top-flight return but newly-promoted sides Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are yet to win this season.

Fulham host Championship promotion hopefuls Norwich in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and Silva said: “It’s really hard and it’s becoming harder. In my opinion, it [the gap] is getting bigger, partly because the Premier League is so competitive.”

“Last season we saw how much clubs were fighting not be relegated, how much they spent in the January market. It was unbelievable.

“Some clubs are more prepared for that. The Championship is tough, but look right now: Leicester are top They are a Premier League club and were for 10 years. For some it is not so difficult [to stay up], but for others it is, and Fulham and Norwich are good examples from their years of up and down.”