Fulham vs Tottenham LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The second round of the Carabao Cup throws up an intriguing London derby tonight. Spurs make the short trip to Craven Cottage riding a wave of early positivity under new boss Ange Postecoglou, having recorded back-to-back impressive wins over Manchester United and Bournemouth to make it seven points from their first three Premier League outings with plenty of promising attacking football on show, not displaying any ill effects from the departure of Harry Kane.

Tottenham are keen to conduct more transfer business before Friday’s deadline with Brennan Johnson the subject of their attentions, but this evening must focus on cup duty with Postecoglou making nine changes in total. They are likely to face a tough test from a Fulham team that bounced back from their hammering by Brentford with a rousing and dramatic 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Saturday achieved despite going down to 10 men.


