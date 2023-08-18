Fulham vs Brentford: Aleksandar Mitrovic to miss west London derby but Joao Palhinha returns

Amid reports that he may be nearing the exit door at Craven Cottage after a new and improved bid from Saudi suitors Al-Hilal, Mitrovic injured his ankle in Fulham’s 1-0 win at Everton last weekend and was pictured in a protective boot after the game.

Meanwhile, Palhinha has been out since injuring his shoulder in the US pre-season friendly win over Brentford, who Fulham host in a west London derby on Saturday.

“Joao Palhinha is going to be involved in the game”, said manager Marco Silva on Friday. “He is going to be in the game. Apart from Joao, just Mitrovic is going to be out of the game. All the other players are going to be ready.”

Silva said of the Serb: “He is out because he rolled his ankle in the last game. He is not doing work with his team-mates because of the injury.

“The injury is not going to be serious. He’s not going to be out for three or four weeks. It’s in the other foot [from his ankle injury last season]. It’s not the same. It was when he jumped in the game [against Everton].”

Meanwhile, Silva is set to hand a debut to Adama Traore, the former Wolves and Barcelona winger whom they signed as a free agent last weekend.

Asked whether the Spanish international will be fit to feature against Thomas Frank’s Bees, Silva replied: “He’s going to be involved in the game.”

In Mitrovic’s absence, Traore’s fellow new signing from Wolves Raul Jimenez will start up front. Silva confirmed: “Raul is going to start.”