Fulham vs Chelsea FC live stream: How can I watch Premier League derby on TV in UK today?

The Blues finished below their rivals last season and haven’t shown particularly strong signs of improvement thus far, despite the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

Still, they got a morale-boosting win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup this week, raising hope of a shift in momentum.

Fulham, meanwhile, look like carrying on the good work done by Marco Silva last season.

Here’s how to watch the action later today.

Where to watch Fulham vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, Fulham vs Chelsea will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and SkySports Premier League, with coverage of Monday Night Football beginning at 6:30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.