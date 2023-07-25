10
Naoya Inoue dismantles and dethrones Stephen Fulton to become four-weight world champion

133 1 minute read


N

aoya Inoue produced a devastating stoppage of Stephen Fulton to become a four-weight world champion in Tokyo and further underline his status as a true boxing superstar.

‘The Monster’, a pound-for-pound great and one of the sport’s most fearsome and powerful knockout artists, became a unified champion in his very first fight since relinquishing historic undisputed status at bantamweight to move up a level to 122lbs, dethroning the previously undefeated American Fulton on home soil and snatching his WBC and WBO world titles.


