35
15
38
26
4
39
25
34
30
9
37
5
18
8
21
31
10
44
20
46
16
1
22
45
24
29
43
7
13
50
47
33
23
48
3
32
2
11
14
49
40

Fulton vs Inoue live stream: How can I watch fight on TV in UK today?

137 1 minute read


The unbeaten Fulton is putting his unified WBC and WBO super-bantamweight belts on the line in a career-toughest test for both men at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Pound-for-pound star Inoue, one of boxing’s most destructive knockout artists, is looking to become a four-division world champion on home soil after an 11-round beatdown of England’s Paul Butler at the same venue back in December.


Source link

137 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Declan Rice forces BBC apology with X-rated interview during West Ham trophy parade

Declan Rice forces BBC apology with X-rated interview during West Ham trophy parade

Warriors coach bullish ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Carlos Alcaraz showed how far he has come and how Stefanos Tsitsipas has gone nowhere in French Open drubbing

Carlos Alcaraz showed how far he has come and how Stefanos Tsitsipas has gone nowhere in French Open drubbing

Women’s Ashes 2023: Tammy Beaumont hits superb century as England fight back against Australia

Women’s Ashes 2023: Tammy Beaumont hits superb century as England fight back against Australia

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo