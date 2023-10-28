Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Fury’s WBC belt is not on the line tonight, but there is a tangible prize on the horizon for him. Terms have been agreed for an undisputed showdown in December with Oleksandr Usyk, who will be in attendance, and that fight is expected to take place on December 23 in Saudi Arabia should Fury, as expected, avoid any complications here. Ngannou has not had a fight of any kind since January 2022, and now puts on the boxing gloves for the first time in anger against a man widely considered to be the best in the division.