Fight of the century is upon us as history beckons for Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk

Amid all the nonsense talk by Fury of Usyk, as a former cruiserweight, being found out for being too small at heavyweight, or of Fury being able to beat him after a night on the beers, Fury is well enough versed in the annals of boxing to know the calibre of his Ukrainian opponent. This week, he called him the best boxer he has ever faced and Usyk is exactly that, technically gifted, unorthodox at times, an Olympic champion and a two-weight world champion.