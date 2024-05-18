2
5
35
14
4
16
43
15
38
49
11
30
48
1
20
31
33
25
37
46
18
34
23
32
40
44
13
29
8
39
22
24
3
9
26
10
Fury vs Usyk: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

Fury vs Usyk: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

2024-05-18Last Updated: 2024-05-18
345 5 minutes read

Every heavyweight belt is on the line as an undisputed king will be crowned in Riyadh. Tonight will be the first time the division has had one clear champion since Lennox Lewis between November 1999 and April 2000, and the first time at all in the four-belt era.

A rematch between Fury and Usyk is expected later this year regardless of the outcome of this first bout, though issues with mandatories and boxing politics means the belts are set to become fragmented before the undisputed champion can defend their titles.


Source link

2024-05-18Last Updated: 2024-05-18
345 5 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Royals defender tipped to have undergone a medical with Luton ahead of Hatters switch

Royals defender tipped to have undergone a medical with Luton ahead of Hatters switch

2024-01-17
Liverpool vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool vs Brighton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-03-27
Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

2024-01-21
Hatters boss expects Luton's walking wounded to put their bodies on the line against Toffees

Hatters boss expects Luton's walking wounded to put their bodies on the line against Toffees

2024-05-02
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo