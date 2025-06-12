Fyaverse Releases Debut Album ‘Rak Di Wrld’

Emerging dancehall artist Fyaverse has officially entered the global music arena with the release of his powerful debut album, Rak Di Wrld — a project he describes as “deeply intentional and spiritually driven.”

The 10-track collection, co-produced by ChevoBeatz and distributed by Virgin Island with the support of WrldClassic Records, is already generating buzz for its genre-bending creativity and cultural authenticity.

“The creative process behind Rak Di Wrld was a deeply intentional and spiritually driven journey,” Fyaverse explained. “From the very beginning, I approached the project with clarity and vision, ensuring that each track told a story, represented a mood, and conveyed a message. We prioritized cohesion, authenticity, and cultural richness throughout.”

Born from a blend of roots reggae, modern dancehall, Afrobeat, and reggaeton, Rak Di Wrld is an ambitious body of work that showcases Fyaverse’s commitment to pushing boundaries while staying grounded in his Jamaican heritage. Collaborators like ChevoBeatz and the team at WrldClassic Records helped craft a sound that is both current and timeless.

While every track on the album plays a role in its narrative, Fyaverse holds a special place for two songs in particular: Night Jam and Spirit, a remix of Danjay Seduction’s original track from the Vibes Machine EP.

Fyaverse

“Night Jam stands out particularly because of how seamlessly the wordplay and conceptual artistry merge with Danjay’s Afrobeat influence,” he shared. “It vividly brings to life the vibrant nightlife of Kingston — its energy, its rhythm, and its pulse. That track feels like a bridge between cultures.”

Interestingly, Fyaverse reveals that the album’s creation was surprisingly smooth.

“There were no major challenges, largely because the foundation was already well-structured,” he said. “Every artist featured on the album was aligned with the vision from the beginning. A major shoutout goes to ChevoBeatz for his unwavering support and skillful production work.”

But the journey wasn’t without moments of doubt. Initially, Fyaverse wasn’t sure if now was the right time to drop a full album, especially with his completed EP 1738 waiting in the wings.

“There was a moment of hesitation — should I shift focus or stay on course with the EP?” he recalled. “So I reached out to my producer, ChevoBeatz. His words were simple but powerful: ‘Bredda, a you name FyaVerse. Keep the fire blazing. Do the album, man.’ That encouragement lit the spark I needed.”

As the title suggests, Rak Di Wrld — a stylized nod to “Rock the World” — aims to leave a mark, not just musically, but spiritually and culturally.

“I don’t claim to be a prophet, but I do believe in putting in the work, trusting the journey, and letting the universe do the rest,” Fyaverse said. “My hope is that Rak Di Wrld reaches the hearts it’s meant to touch, uplifts the culture, and inspires anyone listening to stay true to themselves.”

So what makes this artist stand out in the increasingly crowded field of young dancehall talent? According to Fyaverse, it’s all about versatility and respect for the genre’s legacy.