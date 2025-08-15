GalXBoy Official Merch Partner For Scorpion Kings Show – Following the successful opening of the brand’s 15th store in Ballito this past weekend, South Africa’s leading streetwear powerhouse GALXBOY, have an announcement. They are proud to be the exclusive merchandise partner for Scorpion Kings Live Concert taking place in Pretoria later this month.

This exclusive collaboration brings together two iconic South African forces. The genre-defining duo Scorpion Kings and GALXBOY. The brand that continues to shape youth culture not just across the continent but across the globe.

Limited edition t-shirt collection

In celebration of this epic musical event, GALXBOY is releasing a limited edition t-shirt collection that will drop exclusively for the concert. The collection will be available at the stores, online and at the festival, featuring 4 unique designs, 6 different styles and priced at R600 each.

Fans of both brands can expect bold, collectible designs that capture the energy, flair and unapologetic coolness that they are known for.

“Partnering with Scorpion Kings for their upcoming concert is more than just another merch drop. It’s the growth of the explosive cultural moment we are witnessing right now. We are proud to be a part of it, celebrating music, fashion and township culture on a world-class stage. The merch speaks directly to the fans, the streets and the movement at large.” ~ Thatiso Dube (Founder and Creative Director of GALXBOY)

This announcement comes on the heels of a phenomenal year thus far for GALXBOY, a year of major moves internally. The brand recently made headlines with its another highly successful collaboration with McDonald’s South Africa.

2025 also marked a major expansion for GALXBOY’s physical footprint has announced earlier in the year, with the opening of three new stores across the country in key locations including Sandton City (JHB), East Rand Mall (Ekuruleni) and Ballito Junction (KZN). Each store has been designed as more than just an everyday retail space. They are creative hubs reflecting GALXBOY’s streetwear legacy and youth-driven identity.

As anticipation builds for the Scorpion Kings concert, fans are encouraged to get their hands on the limited pieces while stocks last. With GALXBOY’s signature aesthetic and the musical genius of the Scorpion Kings, this is one drop you don’t want to miss.

GalXBoy Stores Nationwide

CAPE TOWN

V&A, Wharf Shopping Centre, 19 Dock Road

DURBAN

The Pavilion Shopping Centre, Jack Martins Drive

Ballito Junction Regional Mall, Ballito

JHB

Sandton City, Sandton Drive

Mall of Africa, Magwa Crescent Midrand, Waterfall City

The Zone, 177 Oxford Road, Rosebank

EKURULENI

East Rand Mall, Bentel Avenue, Jansen Park, Boksburg

MP

i’langa Mall, West Acres X38, Mbombela

Highveld Mall, Nelson Mandela Street, Emalahleni

RUSTENBURG

Rustenburg Mall, Swartruggens Road

PRETORIA

Menlyn Park Shopping Centre, Lois Avenue

Co.Space Entrepreneur Village, Havelock Road, Willow Park Manor

POLOKWANE

Mall of the North

GQEBERHA

Boardwalk Mall, Marine Dr, Summerstrand

BLOEMFONTEIN

Mimosa Mall, 131 Kellner Street