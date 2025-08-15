GalXBoy Official Merch Partner For Scorpion Kings Show
GalXBoy Official Merch Partner For Scorpion Kings Show – Following the successful opening of the brand’s 15th store in Ballito this past weekend, South Africa’s leading streetwear powerhouse GALXBOY, have an announcement. They are proud to be the exclusive merchandise partner for Scorpion Kings Live Concert taking place in Pretoria later this month.
This exclusive collaboration brings together two iconic South African forces. The genre-defining duo Scorpion Kings and GALXBOY. The brand that continues to shape youth culture not just across the continent but across the globe.
Limited edition t-shirt collection
In celebration of this epic musical event, GALXBOY is releasing a limited edition t-shirt collection that will drop exclusively for the concert. The collection will be available at the stores, online and at the festival, featuring 4 unique designs, 6 different styles and priced at R600 each.
Fans of both brands can expect bold, collectible designs that capture the energy, flair and unapologetic coolness that they are known for.
“Partnering with Scorpion Kings for their upcoming concert is more than just another merch drop. It’s the growth of the explosive cultural moment we are witnessing right now. We are proud to be a part of it, celebrating music, fashion and township culture on a world-class stage. The merch speaks directly to the fans, the streets and the movement at large.” ~ Thatiso Dube (Founder and Creative Director of GALXBOY)
This announcement comes on the heels of a phenomenal year thus far for GALXBOY, a year of major moves internally. The brand recently made headlines with its another highly successful collaboration with McDonald’s South Africa.
2025 also marked a major expansion for GALXBOY’s physical footprint has announced earlier in the year, with the opening of three new stores across the country in key locations including Sandton City (JHB), East Rand Mall (Ekuruleni) and Ballito Junction (KZN). Each store has been designed as more than just an everyday retail space. They are creative hubs reflecting GALXBOY’s streetwear legacy and youth-driven identity.
As anticipation builds for the Scorpion Kings concert, fans are encouraged to get their hands on the limited pieces while stocks last. With GALXBOY’s signature aesthetic and the musical genius of the Scorpion Kings, this is one drop you don’t want to miss.
GalXBoy Stores Nationwide
CAPE TOWN
V&A, Wharf Shopping Centre, 19 Dock Road
DURBAN
The Pavilion Shopping Centre, Jack Martins Drive
Ballito Junction Regional Mall, Ballito
JHB
Sandton City, Sandton Drive
Mall of Africa, Magwa Crescent Midrand, Waterfall City
The Zone, 177 Oxford Road, Rosebank
EKURULENI
East Rand Mall, Bentel Avenue, Jansen Park, Boksburg
MP
i’langa Mall, West Acres X38, Mbombela
Highveld Mall, Nelson Mandela Street, Emalahleni
RUSTENBURG
Rustenburg Mall, Swartruggens Road
PRETORIA
Menlyn Park Shopping Centre, Lois Avenue
Co.Space Entrepreneur Village, Havelock Road, Willow Park Manor
POLOKWANE
Mall of the North
GQEBERHA
Boardwalk Mall, Marine Dr, Summerstrand
BLOEMFONTEIN
Mimosa Mall, 131 Kellner Street
Source link