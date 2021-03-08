Gameon NBA All-Star Game Live Streams Reddit 2021 Online 3/7/21

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game takes place on Sunday, March 7, 2021 (3/7/21) at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans can watch the event for free with a trial of Sling.

Here is what you need to know:

What: NBA All-Star Game 2021

Who: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant

When: Sunday, March 7, 2021

Where: State Farm Arena

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

The league’s 2020/21 campaign will be a slightly shortened 72-game affair (compared to 82 games usually) but unlike the last term, teams will be playing at their home stadiums and some venues will be welcoming fans back.

Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are back for the Nets. But, for the Warriors, Klay Thompson is out.

Steph Curry will have Kelly Oubre Jr. who was brought in to share Thompson’s minute along with Brad Wanamaker and Kent Bazemore.

When it comes to live streaming the sports channels, there are many good options available in the markets today. We would be compiling the list of some of the most popular channels to live stream this match. So, here goes.

This will be Kevin Durant’s first NBA All-Star Game game since the 2019 playoffs when he ruptured his Achilles while playing for the Dubs. So not only is it his first game back in a while, but also his first game against his former team. KD won a few championships in his time with the Warriors, so there shouldn’t be much bad blood, only competitiveness.

NBA All-Star Game Week Schedule

The NBA All-Star Game is back tonight after a quick offseason. The Warriors will travel to Barclay’s center to take on the Nets in a game that is personal for the players, despite what they have claimed in the media.

NBA All-Star Game 2021 TV Schedule on ESPN and ABC

Skills Challenge

  • When: Sunday, March 7 | Prior to tip-off of 2021 All-Star Game
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | TV: TNT
  • Participants: Robert Covington (Trail Blazers), Luka Doncic (Mavericks), Chris Paul (Suns), Julius Randle (Knicks), Domantas Sabonis (Pacers), Nikola Vucevic (Magic)
  • Odds to win: Doncic +225, Paul +250, Sabonis +500, Randle +550, Vucevic +550, Covington +600

3-Point Contest

  • When: Sunday, March 7 | Prior to tip-off of 2021 All-Star Game, and after the Skills Challenge
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | TV: TNT
  • Participants: Mike Conley (Jazz), Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Stephen Curry (Warriors), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Jayson Tatum (Celtics)
  • Odds to win: Curry +200, LaVine +450, Mitchell +500, Tatum +650, Brown +750, Conley N/A

Dunk Contest

  • When: Sunday, March 7 | Halftime of 2021 All-Star Game
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET | TV: TNT
  • Participants: Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Cassius Stanley (Pacers), Obi Toppin (Knicks)

2021 NBA All-Star Game

  • When: Sunday, March 7
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET | TV: TNT
  • Betting odds: Spread: Team LeBron -3.5 | Moneyline: Team LeBron -155, Team Durant +135 | Total: 308.5

Read on as we explain how to get an NBA All-Star Game live stream and watch every basketball game online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Check for NBA All-Star Game Streams alternatives to watch all Games for free below. For many NBA All-Star Game fans, the subreddit NBA All-Star GameStreams was a go-to destination every night during basketball season. But fans going to the subreddit for the start of the 2020-21 season will notice it’s no longer active.

Watch ESPN

The official live streaming app of the famous sports channel ESPN, ESPN Watch can be subscribed at a price of USD 44.99 annually. Since its the official app or online streaming service then there should be no doubts about its service quality. Users can expect a lag-free live stream with many other cool features. In case you cannot watch the live stream, still this app/service can keep you updated with what’s happening in the match. 

fuboTV

It’s a bundled subscription service available at 44.99 USD per month. A real rave service also termed as over the internet streaming service. It offers many channels including the sports one. The popularity of this app is evidence enough that it delivers what it promises. Fans of NBA All-Star Game can enjoy NBA All-Star Game Live Stream flawlessly using this service. Its pretty decently priced too when compared with other options in the market. 

Hulu

Its available for USD 44.99 and is a steal when we compare the streaming quality and the variety of services on offer. Hulu with  live stream is gaining traction amongst sports enthusiasts all over USA and the world. In case you are not from USA and still want to use HULU to watch the live stream of the match then using a decent VPN is one option that you must explore. 

Youtube TV

Priced at USD 44.99 most of the major sporting channels are available on this app. It’s a Google product hence the streaming quality under every kind of internet connection is just flawless. They are after-all the market leaders of online videos and live stream. Remember this is also a bundled service and provides for many good sporting as well as general entertainment channels. It’s a very reliable service, and people residing outside USA should check for the availability of this match in their country. If it’s not available then using a decent VPN service is the best bet.  

Play Station VUE

Priced at USD 44.99 per month. Playstation Vue is all action and live streaming option out there. It has recently become very popular among sports fans. One can subscribe to the service and easily watch the live stream of NBA All-Star Game.

NBA All-Star Game Live Streaming Buffstreams Reddit VPN

It’s almost time for NBA All-Star Game live streams to come back, as the 2020-21 season is about to tip off. And unlike last season, the league is back out of the bubble and teams are back to having actual home court advantages.

This NBA All-Star Game season is a little shorter than the average, with 82 games instead of 72. Of course it’s starting later than normal, which is a part of why that’s happening. And if a player tests positive for Covid-19, they’ve got protocols in place for what to do.

