35
18
15
10
38
2
33
29
26
49
14
44
11
31
32
5
23
43
1
16
24
37
40
8
4
46
20
9
34
39
30
3
25
13
48
22
Garcia vs Romero: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and odds

Garcia vs Romero: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and odds

2025-04-30Last Updated: 2025-04-30
338 3 minutes read

Ryan Garcia makes his return to the ring on an historic night in New York as he fights Rolly Romero on Friday night.

Times Square is hosting a boxing event for the first time, with a ring built in the centre of the iconic site, and the card is headlined by Garcia’s first bout since his controversial showdown with Devin Haney a year ago.

Garcia came in well over the weight limit and then won on points, but that was subsequently ruled a no-contest after he tested positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug, in two separate tests. The 26-year-old was handed a one-year ban from boxing by the New York State Athletic Commission.

He now returns to take on Romero, who was beaten by Gervonta Davis in 2022 and then lost his WBA super-lightweight world title after being stopped by Isaac Cruz last year.

It is expected that a win on Friday night would see Garcia face a rematch with Haney, who is also in action on the same card against Jose Ramirez. Reports suggest the American rivals will face-off in Saudi Arabia in October if both come through these fights.

Ryan Garcia served a drugs ban after beating Devin Haney last year

Getty Images

Garcia vs Romero fight date and venue

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero will take place on Friday May 2, 2025 in Times Square, New York.

Garcia vs Romero fight time and ring walks

Timings for Friday night’s card have not yet been confirmed, with an announcement still to come on the ring walks.

It is expected, though, that the main event will get underway in the early hours of Saturday morning for fans in the UK.

How to watch Garcia vs Romero

TV channel: In the UK, Garcia vs Romero is being shown live via DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £21.99. However, if bought with the PPV for Canelo Alvaraz vs William Scull the following night, which is also the same price, it is £34.99 for the two cards.


Source link

2025-04-30Last Updated: 2025-04-30
338 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Champions League tables 2023-24: Group standings, fixtures and results for matchday 3

Champions League tables 2023-24: Group standings, fixtures and results for matchday 3

2023-10-25
Tottenham vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League result, match stream and latest updates today

Tottenham vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League result, match stream and latest updates today

2024-09-21
Arsenal XI vs PSV: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League today

Arsenal XI vs PSV: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League today

2025-03-12
Michael Oliver backed after controversial Dalot red card

Michael Oliver backed after controversial Dalot red card

2023-12-18
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo