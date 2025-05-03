30
Garcia vs Romero: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

2025-05-03Last Updated: 2025-05-03
342 3 minutes read

Times Square is hosting a boxing event for the first time on Friday, with an outside ring built in the centre of the iconic site, and the card is headlined by Garcia’s first bout since his controversial showdown with Devin Haney a year ago.

Garcia came in well over the weight limit and then won on points, but that fight was subsequently ruled a no-contest after he tested positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug, in two separate tests. The 26-year-old was handed a one-year ban from boxing by the New York State Athletic Commission and fined.

He now returns to take on Romero, who was beaten by Gervonta Davis in 2022 and then lost his WBA super-lightweight world title after being stopped by Isaac Cruz last year. The WBA have made this a world title fight at welterweight after promoting Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to ‘super champion’.

It is expected that a win on Friday night would see Garcia face a rematch with Haney, who is also in action on the same card against Jose Ramirez. Reports suggest the American rivals will face-off in Saudi Arabia in October if both come through these fights.

Ryan Garcia served a drugs ban after beating Devin Haney last year

Getty Images

Garcia vs Romero fight date and venue

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero will take place tonight on Friday May 2, 2025 in Times Square, New York.

Garcia vs Romero fight time and ring walks

The main card action is due to start at around 11pm BST on Friday night, which is 6pm ET and 3pm PT in the United States.

Main event ring walks are expected at approximately 2am BST in the UK, 9pm ET and 6pm PT.

How to watch Garcia vs Romero

TV channel: In the UK, Garcia vs Romero is being shown live via DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £21.99. However, if bought with the PPV for Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull the following night, which is also the same price, it is £34.99 for the two cards.

Live stream: Those who have purchased the fight via DAZN can watch online via their website and app. Coverage is set to begin at 10:30pm BST.

Garcia vs Romero undercard

Before the focus shifts to Garcia and Romero, there are two intriguing bouts earlier in the night.

Haney has his first fight since the showdown with Garcia last year, which somewhat spoiled his perfect 31-0 record, as he goes up against Jose Ramirez.


