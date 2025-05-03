Garcia vs Romero: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight
Times Square is hosting a boxing event for the first time on Friday, with an outside ring built in the centre of the iconic site, and the card is headlined by Garcia’s first bout since his controversial showdown with Devin Haney a year ago.
Garcia came in well over the weight limit and then won on points, but that fight was subsequently ruled a no-contest after he tested positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug, in two separate tests. The 26-year-old was handed a one-year ban from boxing by the New York State Athletic Commission and fined.
He now returns to take on Romero, who was beaten by Gervonta Davis in 2022 and then lost his WBA super-lightweight world title after being stopped by Isaac Cruz last year. The WBA have made this a world title fight at welterweight after promoting Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to ‘super champion’.
It is expected that a win on Friday night would see Garcia face a rematch with Haney, who is also in action on the same card against Jose Ramirez. Reports suggest the American rivals will face-off in Saudi Arabia in October if both come through these fights.
Ryan Garcia served a drugs ban after beating Devin Haney last year
Getty Images
Garcia vs Romero fight date and venue
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero will take place tonight on Friday May 2, 2025 in Times Square, New York.
Garcia vs Romero fight time and ring walks
The main card action is due to start at around 11pm BST on Friday night, which is 6pm ET and 3pm PT in the United States.
Main event ring walks are expected at approximately 2am BST in the UK, 9pm ET and 6pm PT.
How to watch Garcia vs Romero
TV channel: In the UK, Garcia vs Romero is being shown live via DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £21.99. However, if bought with the PPV for Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull the following night, which is also the same price, it is £34.99 for the two cards.
Live stream: Those who have purchased the fight via DAZN can watch online via their website and app. Coverage is set to begin at 10:30pm BST.
Garcia vs Romero undercard
Before the focus shifts to Garcia and Romero, there are two intriguing bouts earlier in the night.
Haney has his first fight since the showdown with Garcia last year, which somewhat spoiled his perfect 31-0 record, as he goes up against Jose Ramirez.
It is a bout Haney is expected to come through, though Ramirez – the former unified light-welterweight champion – gave a decent account of himself last time out when losing to Arnold Barboza Jr on points in November.
Also on the card is Teofimo Lopez, and he puts his WBO super-lightweight world title on the line against the unbeaten Barboza Jr, in what could prove to be the fight of the night. Barboza Jr narrowly outpointed Jack Catterall in Manchester in February to set up this opportunity.
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero
Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez
Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr
Garcia vs Romero prediction
It is difficult to know what to expect from Garcia, in and out of the ring.
The 26-year-old was dominant in dropping Haney three times on his way to a comfortable points win, only for the positive drugs tests to then emerge.
It has been a far more low-key build-up to this fight from Garcia, which has to be viewed as a positive, and he has the speed and power to prove far too good in this fight.
Only Gervonta Davis has beaten Garcia and Romero is not at that level, with the American well-beaten himself by Davis and then again by Isaac Cruz last year.
Garcia might need a couple of rounds to shake off any ring rust but he will be keen to put on a show, particularly with Haney also on the card, and should be capable of doing so.
Garcia to win by stoppage, round six.
Ryan Garcia is a firm favourite to make a successful return to the ring
Getty Images
Garcia vs Romero weigh-in results
Garcia came in under the 147-pound welterweight limit on Thursday, tipping the scales at 146.8 pounds. Romero was at 146.6 pounds.
Garcia vs Romero latest odds
Garcia to win on points or by decision: 5/1
Garcia to win by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification: 3/10
Romero to win on points or by decision: 20/1
Romero to win by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification: 9/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link