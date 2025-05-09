Gareth Haze turns Grief into Hope with ‘Never Have I Ever’ – Singer, songwriter Gareth Haze has released his powerful new single, ‘Never Have I Ever.’ An upbeat folk-rock anthem that turns personal grief into an inspiring call to dance with one’s memories. Merging the raw energy of punk with the heartfelt vibe of Americana, the track invites listeners to celebrate life’s bittersweet moments while embracing a spirit of renewal.

Written in 2023 after the loss of his father to cancer, ‘Never Have I Ever’ is a deeply personal exploration of loss, remembrance, and resilience. The song captures the emotional journey of transforming sorrow into fierce, uplifting energy – a narrative that resonates with anyone who has navigated the complexities of grief. Gareth’s multi-instrumental expertise is at the core of the production; he personally played every instrument on the track, including challenging piano and bass parts, ensuring that every note reflects his genuine experience.

In a testament to innovation and family ties, Gareth collaborated remotely with his brother, renowned rocker Mark Haze, to produce the track. Utilizing cloud technology to bridge the distance between London and their shared musical heritage, the duo combined their creative energies seamlessly. “It’s always great to work with Mark,” explains Gareth. “We share a lot of the same ideas and influences. Despite the challenges of coordinating across continents, modern technology has made it possible for us to create something truly special.”

More about ‘Never Have I Ever’

Drawing inspiration from the emo and punk scenes of the 2000s and 2010s, as well as modern folk and Americana, ‘Never Have I Ever’ offers a dynamic blend of genres. The track’s vibrant, energetic sound is complemented by soulful, reflective lyrics that celebrate the enduring nature of cherished memories. This is Gareth’s second single and his first fully solo effort. His debut single, ‘Home’ (featuring Mark Haze), garnered widespread acclaim, paving the way for what promises to be an exciting year of new releases, including additional singles and potential EPs.

Gareth reflects on the personal meaning behind ‘Never Have I Ever’, saying “Never Have I Ever is primarily about my feelings of losing my dad to cancer, but like all my songs, I tried to write it in a way that anyone who has lost someone they care about can relate to – whether they’re navigating loneliness or struggling to know what to do with themselves after such a significant change. It’s a hopeful song that highlights the idea that, even though someone may no longer be physically present, the memories of them live on. The good times you shared were real, they mattered, and they always will. It’s a song about holding onto the happy memories, letting go of the painful ones, and looking ahead to what comes next.”

Reflecting on the creative process, he adds “As a multi-instrumentalist, I embraced the challenge of playing every part on the track. Recording drums came naturally but tackling the piano and bass was both frustrating and fun. I’m incredibly pleased with how it all turned out.”

‘Never Have I Ever’ marks a significant milestone in Gareth’s career, being his first fully solo single following the success of ‘Home’. Released and available on all platforms, the track is a celebration of resilience and the transformative power of music. Fans can look forward to more innovative music in the coming months, with plans for additional singles and potentially a couple of EPs in the pipeline.

More About Gareth Haze

Based in London, UK, Gareth Haze is a dynamic singer-songwriter whose rich musical journey began in South Africa. Renowned for his multi-instrumental talent – including mastery of guitar, drums, piano, marimba, and more – Gareth fuses folk, rock, pop, and blues into a unique sound. Inspired by legendary bands like The Beatles and Queen and influenced by the poetic narrative styles of Frank Turner and Dashboard Confessional, Gareth’s music is as much about honest storytelling as it is about electrifying performance. His DIY ethos and raw emotional expression have quickly made him a relatable voice in today’s music scene.

Stream/ Download ‘Never Have I Ever’ here

Follow Gareth Haze @GarethHazeMusic