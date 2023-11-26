Why Garnacho’s overhead kick is the best Premier League goal ever

What is the best Premier League goal ever? In one fell swoop, Alejandro Garnacho may have restarted and ended that great debate, with the Manchester United youngster’s overhead kick against Everton instantly labelled a classic.

Before we get started with our list, let’s get a few things straight.

Dennis Bergkamp’s goal against Newcastle United didn’t make it because he didn’t mean it, and his Leicester City goal just missed out. Goals scored in empty stadiums don’t count either – sorry Erik Lamela.

The criteria for selection are aesthetic quality, uniqueness and skill required, and above all how much I enjoyed them, rather than the situation in which they were scored.

That means Wayne Rooney’s overhead kick is docked points, while Sergio Aguero’s title winner, probably the “greatest” by sense of occasion, isn’t considered.

This is an extraordinary selection of goals with one truly exceptional new addition.

10) David Beckham vs Wimbledon (1996-97)

The goal that defined an entire genre of goals, this remains perhaps the finest example of the halfway-line goal the Premier League has enjoyed.

The movement in the air, the precision of the ball’s late descent and its genius originality all contribute to this making the list, although the fact it was effectively into an open goal means it slides down the list.

The celebration is perfect too, understated yet iconic, with the floppy golden locks bouncing in the south London sunlight. This is a golf shot played by foot, and it’s the perfect hole-in-one.

9) Robin van Persie vs Charlton (2004-05)

There are at least three Van Persie goals eligible for this list, and selecting just one was a challenge in itself.

Yet there’s something about the improvisational brilliance of the Dutchman’s aerial contortion here which earns it its place.

Of course, it is also elevated by being left-footed, something which instantly improves the aesthetic quality of any shot. Like a left-handed batter in cricket, they so often just look better than their rightie counterparts.

8) Papiss Cisse vs Chelsea (2011-12)

Hadn’t seen a goal like it before and haven’t since. There’s an argument this is slightly hard done by given its uniqueness, but there are some special ones to come.

The power and precision to swing the ball quite so violently really shouldn’t be achievable using the outside of the boot, especially first time.

It was also the perfect goal for the camera angle at Stamford Bridge. Watching the finest Premier League goalkeeper of that era at full stretch and still utterly helpless doesn’t hurt either.

7) Patrik Berger vs Charlton (2004-05)

This may well be the best goal you’ve never seen before. The bouncing barnet, the looseness of the legs, the hapless keeper, the moment you see the ball hang in the air and think “he won’t, he can’t” and he does.

He effectively strikes it from behind him, turning through 90 degrees to make the perfect contact.

6) Thierry Henry vs Manchester United (2000-2001)

It’s so casual yet so deliberate, so subtle yet so spectacular.

This may well be the Premier League’s most elegant goal from its greatest player, a stunning display of deftness and control that probably couldn’t be any better given the circumstances.

5) Tony Yeboah vs Liverpool (1995-96)

Yeboah against Wimbledon nearly made it in, but Yeboah versus Liverpool did.

This is the only goal on the list to benefit from a richochet off the crossbar, a massive bonus for both audio and aesthetic purposes.

This is just exquisite in every way; pure, powerful and perfect.

4) Wayne Rooney vs Man City (2010-11)

This was voted the best Premier League goal in history last year by fans, and there’s a fair argument it still is if you take the circumstances into consideration.

This is pre-hair transplant Rooney, supplied the ideal ball for the occasion by Nani.

Joe Hart doesn’t move, which helps its case as much as if he’d been beaten at full stretch.

There’s also the common criticism that the ball comes off his shin, but that only improves how it looks live, making the shot sharper and quicker.

3) Pajtim Kasami vs Crystal Palace (2013-14)

So underrated it didn’t even win “Goal of the Month”, this gets better every time you watch it.

The ball from the right-back is routine but made to look impeccable, the chest control is masterful, and the strike, running hard in one direction and hitting it in the other, is basically unrepeatable.

Also worth mentioning Kasami very nearly left Fulham the previous season, with a move to Pescara only kiboshed by a dodgy internet connection.

He’s still only 31 now, playing for Sampdoria in Serie B. I wonder if the fans there appreciate him as they should.

2) Paolo di Canio vs Wimbledon (1999-2000)

I have tried to create even a pale imitation of this at least a dozen times throughout my life and either injured myself or fallen over every time.

It shouldn’t be possible for him to create the requisite power to achieve this with both legs in mid-air, the technique on the volley is as good as any in Premier League history and the raking cross-field assist makes it.

An incredibly close second, but it has had over 20 years as the rightful holder of the “Premier League’s best goal” title.

Di Canio vs Wimbledon is the greatest Premier League goal ever ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗲 pic.twitter.com/pJFa0MB7Gd — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 17, 2020

1) Alejandro Garnacho vs Everton (2023-24)

This may seem reactive, but it is utterly flawless. It probably requires the most skill of any Premier League goal, transforming a slightly overzealous cross from Diogo Dalot into a spiritual experience in one oh-so-smooth move.

On live commentary, Gary Neville called this overheard kick better than Rooney’s and it’s hard to disagree. Garnacho’s requires more foresight, greater physical exertion and a finish further into the top corner.

It’s nearly on the edge of the penalty area; every muscle pushing the full extent of its capabilities to contort his body into something wholly unnatural yet also an example of the ever-developing boundaries of human footballing talent.

And the arc, oh the arc. The perfect parabola. It hung in the air for so long you could appreciate its genius as it was happening, the ideal speed to both psychologically destroy Jordan Pickford and be enjoyed live.

The number of people currently capable of producing this achievement of the human form is probably less than 10, and the others are highly unlikely to ever be lucky enough to get the chance to try.

And past all this, I’ve watched this act of footballing romanticism more than 20 times since it happened, and I’m still grinning like a four-year-old. This is the sort of goal that converts first-time viewers to football. This is the sort of goal that makes wearied pensioners and disillusioned teens fall in love with the game again. This is the sort of goal that deserves to be considered the Premier League’s greatest ever.

