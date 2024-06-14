Gaza protesters plan Euro 2024 action amid rising tensions with German police

Pro-Palestine protesters are planning a number of demonstrations at Euro 2024 to express support for Gaza as the war rages on in the Middle East, i understands.

Activists are hoping to garner further support for Palestinians while the spotlight of the world is on Germany, amid rising tensions in the host nation.

i has been told a number of activists have had house visits from police warning them not to sabotage the tournament, with demonstrations in the country focusing on Germany’s arms exports to Israel. A number of human rights lawyers filed a recent motion to the Berlin administrative court to halt the supply of weapons.

A number of demonstrators have also been arrested and threatened with deportation.

Sources told i that organisers are expecting peaceful showings of support for both Gaza and Ukraine inside stadiums, and flags and banners will be allowed into grounds on the condition that they do not contain any messaging deemed to be offensive or provocative.

Specifically, Uefa officials have been instructed only to clamp down on “the use of gestures, words, objects or any other means to transmit a provocative message that is not fit for a sports event, particularly provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature”.

In the months building up to the first tournament Germany has hosted on its own since the 2006 World Cup, a major three-day “Palestine Congress” in Berlin has been shut down and a peaceful protest at the city’s Free University has been broken up.

It has been claimed police stormed the venue of the congress, cut off the electricity and forced attendees to leave.

One of the speakers, the former Greek finance minister and prominent pro-Palestine activist Yanis Varoufakis, is among the activists who have been banned from entering the country, and says he is forbidden from even connecting to events in Germany via video link. German police said the congress was broken up because one of the activists listed among the speakers, Salman Abu Sitta, was “subject to a ban on political activity”.

“While Germany is preparing for Euro 2024 by increasing police security, they are completely disregarding the police brutality against the Palestinian movement in Berlin,” Yasemin Acar, a human rights activist in the city, tells i . “Germany is complicit in the genocide in Gaza; the focus should be on stopping arms shipments to Israel and helping to get aid to the starving children.”

Police intervene in a pro-Palestine demonstration in Berlin (Photo: Getty)

Authorities are confident that there is “no specific threat” to the tournament in terms of security, with police from 23 countries drafted in for support.

“We remain extremely vigilant and take every security risk very seriously,” Germany’s interior minister Nancy Faeser said.

“Anyone who insults others, calls for more crimes or displays symbols of banned organisations or parties can be prosecuted for this, and that will be also the task of the police officers during the Euro 2024 Championship.”

There was controversy at the last European Championship matches to be held in Germany in 2021 following a row surrounding the use of rainbow symbols. Uefa would not allow the Allianz Arena to be lit up for a match between Germany and Hungary as a gesture against anti-LGBT+ legislation being introduced by the Hungarian government because it was deemed a political symbol.

Thousands of fans wore rainbow memorabilia at the match in protest and cities around Germany lit up their town halls in solidarity.

And in Qatar in 2022, players were warned that they could face immediate bookings if they wore rainbow armbands in protest at the Gulf state’s laws criminalising homosexuality.

At the Women’s Champions League final in Bilbao in May, pitch invaders made their way onto the pitch before kick-off holding a Palestine flag reading “Stop Genocide, EU don’t be an accessory”, before being removed.

Celtic were also fined £15,200 for a display of Palestinian flags during a Champions League match against Atletico Madrid in Glasgow in November.

However, sources told i that measure was only taken because of a message which allegedly displayed support for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a left-wing militant group proscribed in many Western countries.

In the run-up to Euro 2024, both Bosnia and Republic of Ireland fans have displayed flags at friendlies against Italy and Belgium respectively.

One complication has been avoided when deeming if protests or symbols are provocative as Russia have been banned from Euro 2024.

Israel did not qualify, with the head coach of their play-off opponents Iceland, Age Hareide, saying he would not have chosen to play them due to “what is happening in Gaza”.