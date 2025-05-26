Gbedu Nights Debuts In Cape Town This Africa Month – A strictly Afrobeats and African music experience, ‘Gbedu Nights’, is officially spreading its wings to the stunning city of Cape Town. “Gbedu”, known as a Yoruba word meaning “Big Drum”, while its urban meaning is groove, vibes, fun and rhythm.

Spokenpriestess, Kat Upendi and Boujeena are the three phenomenal founders. They are all female DJs from Johannesburg that curated the Gbedu Nights event in 2022. Their aim was to cater for an alternative, non-pretentious nightlife experience that focuses solely on Afrobeats, Afro-Pop, Bongo, Kizomba, Kuduro and other music genres enjoyed across Africa.

The event brings along an entire experience for attendees, such as an experimental portrait series done against the backdrop of colourful Ankara fabric, adding life to the events’ media gallery. Other exciting additions are ‘Afrobeats Shazzzam’, as well as ‘Kizomba Hour’ which focuses on the Angolan-originating dance and teaching people how to do it.

Gbedu Nights focuses on being a safe space for women of all walks of life to party hassle-free. Women make up the majority of the audience, making the event a pilgrimage for a safe, carefree and fun night out. Specially curated by women who understand what Afrobeats lovers enjoy most. As women who love Afrobeats, and also being DJs, Spokenpriestess, Kat Upendi and Boujeena know what it’s like out there. Their event is very pro-women for a reason, which is a breath of fresh air.

“We are so excited for our Cape Town leg! The Gbedu Nights’ extended future goal is to multiply the growth of the brand and movement to other African cities, connecting with like minded African music lovers on the continent and beyond”, say Spokenpriestess, Kat Upendi and Boujeena.

Gbedu Nights Cape Town edition takes place this Friday, 30 May at Si Cantina Sociale at V&A Waterfront from 18:00. Tickets are available at R200 on Quicket.

