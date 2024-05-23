All the July 4 music and sporting events that clash with the 2024 general election
He said this was the time for “Britain to choose its future”.
His decision to call an early election has raised eyebrows, however. Mr Sunak had previously said the election would be “in the second half of the year”. Most people expected this to mean in October or November.
An official five-week election campaign is under way. Parliament will be suspended on Friday (May 24) and dissolved on Thursday next week (May 30) as the purdah (pre-election) period begins.
Rishi Sunak has embarked on his five-week election campaign before the big day on July 4
In a TV statement after the announcement, Sir Keir said that a vote for his party would be a chance to bring political stability.
The impending election comes amid a busy summer of music and sporting events, though, in the UK and abroad.
The Killers will play at the O2 Arena in London on election day, while the political extravaganza clashes with football’s European Championships.
However, voting by post or proxy is possible if you have applied within the deadline. You can find out how to do so here.
The major music and sporting events that clash with the general election are here:
Music events that clash with the 2024 general election
- The Killers at the O2 Arena
- Megan Thee Stallion at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro
- Morgan Wallen at Hyde Park
- Paloma Faith’s stadium show at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff
- Anne-Marie at Millennium Square in Leeds
- SiR at O2 Ritz in Manchester
Sporting events that clash with the 2024 general election
Football’s Euro 2024 is being held in Germany between June 14 and July 14. While there’s a chance that England or Scotland could play in the quarter-finals the day after the general election, there are not any clashes on the day.
If Scotland top their group and win the first knockout game, they will play on July 5.
If England finish first in their group or Scotland finish second, and either side win their round of 16 game, they will play on Saturday, July 6 instead.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray could be in action on the day of the election
Meanwhile, London’s annual tennis extravaganza Wimbledon will be from July 1 to July 14. The second round of the men’s and ladies’ singles will be held on election day, with British heroes Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu possibly in action.
The annual rowing event, the Henley Royal Regatta, will also coincide with the election. It will run from Tuesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 7.
The British Formula One Grand Prix is due to get under way the day after the election — July 5.
Other events that clash with the 2024 general election
Sky News reported that comedian James Acaster — who backed Labour’s Rosie Wrighting to be elected MP in Kettering — is performing at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town on the same day as the election.
