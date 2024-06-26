Georgia vs Portugal: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today
Georgia know they need to pull off a huge upset to reach the Euro 2024 knockouts as they prepare to face Portugal tonight.
But they simply have to win to reach the last-16 and few will fancy them in this match.
Portugal are already qualified having edged Czech Republic to open their tournament before producing a much more convincing display against Turkey last time out.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Georgia vs Portugal is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Wednesday June 26, 2024.
The match will take place at Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen.
Portugal are already qualified for the last-16
REUTERS
Where to watch Georgia vs Portugal
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Georgia vs Portugal team news
Georgia will likely be unchanged from the team which drew with the Czech Republic.
Rafael Leao is banned for Portugal, who could make changes ahead of the last-16.
Joao Palhinha and Francisco Conceicao are both a booking away from their own one-game suspension, which could factor into their thinking.
Georgia vs Portugal prediction
Another convincing win will certify Portugal’s status as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
The two teams have only met once before, a 2-0 friendly win for Portugal in 2008. Joao Moutinho and Simao were on the scoresheet.
Georgia vs Portugal match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link