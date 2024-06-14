Team news for group opener in Munich

Euro 2024 kicks off tonight with hosts Germany taking on Scotland in the Group A opener at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Scottish fans have been gathering in the German city and will head to Bayern Munich’s stadium more in hope than expectation as outsiders for this meeting.

Nevertheless, with Scotland beating Spain during their qualifying campaign, as well as taking four points from Erling Haaland’s Norway, another upset could well be on the cards.

Germany are currently 16th in the Fifa rankings heading into their home tournament and haven’t been lower than that since 2006.

That could though play into their hands, although the bookmakers still have them as third favourites to win the tournament behind England and France, with i ’s Mark Douglas – covering the match from the Allianz this evening – predicting the hosts will go all the way.