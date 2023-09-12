Germany vs France live stream: How can I watch international friendly on TV in UK today?

G ermany begin life without Hansi Flick, after the head coach was sacked, with a high-profile friendly against France.

A 4-1 humbling at the hands of Japan proved the nail on Flick’s coffin, having previously overseen a dismal World Cup group stage exit and an equally poor Nations League campaign, so Rudi Voller, Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner will take charge in Dortmund.

France, meanwhile, have put their World Cup final defeat behind them to continue their fine Euro 2024 qualification progress without dropping a point.

Germany will need vast improvements to keep the likes of Kylian Mbappe at bay as they look to avoid a fourth defeat in a row.

Where to watch Germany vs France

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 2. A subscription starts at £9.99 per month.

Coverage starts at 7.50pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off at Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch the action through Viaplay live online via their website.