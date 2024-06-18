Germany vs Hungary: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Germany face Hungary at Euro 2024 on Wednesday, knowing that victory would seal their place in the round of 16 and a point would almost certainly prove enough too.
Confidence ahead of the second group game will be growing among German fans, especially after watching the Hungarians — many people’s dark horses at the tournament — lose 3-1 to Switzerland in a hugely disappointing Group A opener for them.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Germany vs Hungary is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off on Wednesday June 19, 2024.
The match will take place at the Stuttgart Arena.
Germany started the tournament with a bang
Where to watch Germany vs Hungary
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4.30pm.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.
Germany vs Hungary team news
Germany and Hungary both have fully-fit teams ahead of their meeting in Stuttgart on Wednesday.
Germany are likely to persist with their front three of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz flanking Arsenal striker Kai Havertz, all of whom scored against Scotland in the 5-1 win on Friday night.
Hungary played a 5-2-2-1 formation against Switzerland and are likely to use that again, opting for a back five to limit the attacking spaces for Germany to exploit.
Germany vs Hungary prediction
Julian Nagelsmann’s side will definitely head into the game as stern favourites, having thrashed Scotland and as the hosts.
The Hungarians are a well-organised side and took four points from a possible six off Germany during June 2022’s Nations League double-header, but anything other than a Germany win this time out would be an almighty shock.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Hungary are unbeaten in their last three games against Germany and last lost a competitive meeting to them in the 1954 World Cup final.
Germany vs Hungary match odds
