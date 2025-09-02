14
30
35
44
2
4
5
9
1
32
16
31
8
49
38
3
11
48
15
29
26
18
43
39
24
10
34
37
33
25
23
22
40
46
20
13
Gianluigi Donnarumma: Manchester City confirm keeper's squad number after £26m move

Gianluigi Donnarumma: Manchester City confirm keeper's squad number after £26m move

2025-09-02Last Updated: 2025-09-02
337 Less than a minute


The Italian chose a number he has never worn before


Source link

2025-09-02Last Updated: 2025-09-02
337 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2024-04-06
Man City vs Plymouth LIVE: FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Man City vs Plymouth LIVE: FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2025-03-01
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-10-18
Erling Haaland injury: Pep Guardiola reveals when Man City striker should return after setback

Erling Haaland injury: Pep Guardiola reveals when Man City striker should return after setback

2024-01-13
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo