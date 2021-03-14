Gigi Lamayne Shows Off Her Dope New Tattoo And Shares Painful Experience. Gigi Lamayne is one of the most stylish emcees in the game. She always keeps her look on lock whether it’s her hair, clothes or nails she keeps it one hundred on that front.

Gigi took to her twitter page to show off her dope tattoo and to share the painful experience with her fans. The Fxck Everybody rapper got a large tattoo on her lower body and it looks fire! She shared the photo and told fans that even though the tattoo sent her to the grave, it was all worth it.

He tweet read, “This tattoo sent me to my grave, It was all worth it though.”

Check out her tattoo here:

She posted her full tattoo journey in November 2020. She explained that she got the painful tattoo to cover up her scars and marks that she had in that area. Even then she described it as her most painful tattoo.

Gigi has already made a mark in 2021 being name as part of New York’s TuneCore as a woman to watch in 2021 alongside the likes of Angel Haze and Cleo Sol. She has entered the year guns blazing by already releasing her single Fxck Everybody and being featured on DJ Switch’s banger Flood Gates.

She has promised that she will drop an album in 2021 but has not announced a release date for the album or who will feature on it. She does however have a collaboration coming up with Nadia Nakai so stay tuned for that!

She also bagged herself an ambassadorial deal with popular sparkling wine brand Chateu Del Rei and launched her independent podcast FU Radio. She began the podcast mainly to benefit women in every way discussing issues around womenhood that are important.