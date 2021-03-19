The post Gigi Lamayne Signs With Independent Music Distribution Company Electromode appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Gigi Lamayne Signs With Independent Music Distribution Company Electromode. Award winning rapper Gigi Lamayne has become of South Africa’s mot loved rappers throughout the years. With her relatable lyricism and striking confidence her music keeps growing every year. She has already achieved so much in 2021, and it looks like she’s not stopping there.

Independent distribution company Electromode recently shared a momentous occation on their Instagram Live platform where Gigi Lamayne was signing with them as a distributor of her music. In the video she is signing the paperwork to seal the deal.

She even jokingly mentions to the team that she is ‘signing her life away’ to them. One of the members of the company clears the joke up by saying she is giving them permission to distribute her music and that she’s not giving anything away.

Check out snaps from the IG Live video here:

ElectroMode has distributed music for some of South Africa’s biggest artists. Their artist list includes the likes of Big Zulu, IntabaYaseDubai, Kabza de Small,DJ Maphorisa and Mr JazziQ.

This is Gigi’s second big deal of 2021 with her first being a collaboration with sparkling wine brand Chateu Del Rei. Above that she also featured on Tune Core’s Women To Watch In 2021 next to some of the world’s biggest artists including Cleo Sol and Angel Haze. The rapper also launched her very own podcast where she speaks about issues that are important to women and will benefit women.

On the music side of things, the Fufa rapper dropped her first single for 2021 Fxck Everybody that has received love from all her fans. She is currently in ‘Album Mode’ as she prepares to release an album for fans in 2021. Gigi’s last album release was in 2019. Job Woods featured Kwesta, Zakwe, YoungstaCPT and 25K.

Check out the full IGTV video here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CMl_P4Spluu/?igshid=1xb3w9e0xj22o

The post Gigi Lamayne Signs With Independent Music Distribution Company Electromode appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.





Source