20
43
30
3
4
33
49
38
46
32
24
14
26
39
23
2
35
15
9
10
48
37
44
13
16
40
22
11
8
5
25
31
34
1
29
18
Giles leaves Luton after Hull trigger option to buy Town's record signing for an undisclosed fee

Giles leaves Luton after Hull trigger option to buy Town's record signing for an undisclosed fee

2024-06-27Last Updated: 2024-06-27
347 Less than a minute



Wing-back head to the Tigers


Source link

2024-06-27Last Updated: 2024-06-27
347 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Chelsea player ratings vs Newcastle: Mykhailo Mudryk and Malo Gusto shine in Blues' resurrection

Chelsea player ratings vs Newcastle: Mykhailo Mudryk and Malo Gusto shine in Blues' resurrection

2023-12-20
Tottenham: How many games Yves Bissouma could miss ahead of AFCON and red-card ban

Tottenham: How many games Yves Bissouma could miss ahead of AFCON and red-card ban

2023-12-16
Who England could play in last 16 and their potential route to Euro 2024 final

Who England could play in last 16 and their potential route to Euro 2024 final

2024-06-20
Chelsea set Ian Maatsen transfer price as Burnley seek permanent summer deal

Chelsea set Ian Maatsen transfer price as Burnley seek permanent summer deal

2023-06-04
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo