Giro d’Italia 2025: Stages, results, and how to watch
The 2025 Giro d‘Italia is well underway, with Lidl Trek’s Mads Pedersen storming to an early lead after three stages.
This year’s edition of the Giro began with 182 riders across 23 teams, with the route beginning in the Albanian seaside city of Durres before crossing the Adriatic Sea into mainland Italy, winding northwards from Lecce to the finish line in Rome, including some mountain stages in the Alps along the way.
The Giro has been blown wide open after the phenom Tadej Pogacar, who won the 2024 edition by a margin of almost 10 minutes, decided not to participate. Other stars absent include two-time Tour de France general classification winner Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel, the first man to win both the time trial and road race at the same Olympics.
Several contenders are waiting in the wings to claim the winner’s pink jersey. Among them are Belgium’s Wout van Aert and Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic, a five-time grand tour winner.
Giro d’Italia 2025 stages and results
May 9: Stage 1, semi mountain: Durres to Tirana (160km)
May 10: Stage 2, flat: Tirana to Tirana (13.7km)
May 11: Stage 3, semi mountain: Vlore to Vlore (160km)
May 13: Stage 4, flat: Alberobello to Lecce (189km)
May 14: Stage 5, flat: Ceglie Messapica to Matera (151km)
May 15: Stage 6, mountain: Potenza to Naples (227km)
May 16: Stage 7, mountain: Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo (168km)
May 17: Stage 8, semi mountain: Giulianova to Castelraimondo (197km)
May 18: Stage 9, semi mountain: Gubbio to Siena (181km)
May 20: Stage 10, flat: Lucca to Pisa (28.6km)
May 21: Stage 11, semi mountain: Viareggio to Castelnovo ne’Monti (186km)
May 22: Stage 12, flat: Modena to Viadana (172km)
May 23: Stage 13, flat: Rovigo to Vicenza (180km)
May 24: Stage 14, flat: Treviso to Nova Gorica (195km)
May 25: Stage 15, mountain: Fiume to Asiago (219km)
May 27: Stage 16, mountain: Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino di Brentonico (203km)
May 28: Stage 17, mountain: San Michele all’Adige to Bormio (155km)
May 29: Stage 18, flat: Morbegno to Cesano Maderno (144km)
May 30: Stage 19, mountain: Biella to Champoluc (166km)
May 31: Stage 20, mountain: Verres to Sestriere (205km)
June 1: Stage 21, flat: Rome to Rome (143km)
The Giro d’Italia is a scenic tour of Italy
AFP via Getty Images
Giro d’Italia 2025 latest standings and general classification
|
Rank
|
Rider
|
Team
|
Time/Interval
|
1
|
M. Pedersen
|
Lidl Trek
|
7:42:10
|
2
|
P. Roglic
|
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
+9s
|
3
|
M. Vacek
|
Lidl Trek
|
+14s
|
4
|
B. McNulty
|
UAE Team Emirates – XRG
|
+21s
|
5
|
J. Ayuso
|
UAE Team Emirates – XRG
|
+25s
|
6
|
I. Del Toro Romero
|
UAE Team Emirates – XRG
|
+26s
|
7
|
M. Poole
|
Team Picnic PostNL
|
+33s
|
8
|
A. Tiberi
|
Bahrain Victorious
|
+34s
|
9
|
M. Storer
|
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|
+36s
|
10
|
G. Pellizzari
|
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
+40s
|
11
|
W. Kelderman
|
Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|
+41s
|
12
|
S. Yates
|
Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|
+42s
|
13
|
A. Yates
|
UAE Team Emirates – XRG
|
+45s
|
14
|
R. Carapaz
|
EF Education – EasyPost
|
+46s
|
15
|
J. Hindley
|
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
+48s
|
16
|
D. Caruso
|
Bahrian Victorious
|
+48s
|
17
|
D. Piganzoli
|
Team Polti VisitMalta
|
+49s
|
18
|
O. Aular
|
MOVISTAR
|
+49s
|
19
|
G. Cicconi
|
Lidl Trek
|
+51s
|
20
|
T. Pidcock
|
Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
|
+51s
Standings after stage three
Giro d’Italia 2025 how to watch
TV channel: Every stage of the 2025 Giro d’Italia will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can stream the action live on the discovery+ app and website.
