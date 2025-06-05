Glen Washington Has Grammy Hopes For His New Album

Twice Grammy-nominated reggae star Glen Washington has great hopes for his latest album, ‘Just Giving Thanks’, which was released on May 30.

The Atlanta-based singer released the 14-song project via Tad’s International Record. “I’m satisfied with the time it took to put it together, just the way we went about it. I also like how Tad’s is presenting it,” said Washington.

He noted that most of its tracks, including Chant Them Down and Oh, To Be Like Him, have a spiritual vibe. Washington caters to his lover’s rock base with standout ballads such as Sweet Loving And Affection, Loving You Forever and Love Will Never Run Away.

The musicians on the project read like a virtual who’s who of the best musicians in Jamaica with names like bass players Flabba Holt of the Roots Radics Band and Donald “Danny Bassie” Dennis of The Firehouse Crew, keyboardist Franklyn “Bubbla” Waul, drummer Kirk Bennett and saxophonist Dean Fraser.

The project, ‘Just Giving Thanks’, is being released one year after ‘Feeling Irie, Washington’s previous album which featured songs recorded to beats from Treasure Isle, the legendary Jamaican label.

Glen Washington poses with a female fan after his performance at the Fox & Firkin club in Lewisham in the UK recently.

Recently, Washington performed to a sold-out audience at the Fox & Firkin venue in Lewisham on June 1. He wowed the audience with a steady repertoire of hits like ‘Strangers in the Night’ and ‘My Love Belongs to You’ . The biggest forward of the night was reserved for his enduring hit, ‘Kindness for Sweetness’ and Glen wowed the females with a new song from the newly released album called ‘Sweet Loving and Affection’ which earned major forwards as well.

The audience made a special request for Glen Washington to sing one of his old hit, the fiery ‘Rockers Anno Crackers’, which he first recorded when he was only 17 years old

“It was crazy, every song mi fling down, bear toppa top we gwaan with,” a pleased Glen Washington said.

He will also be performing at the Bridge Park Centre on Harrow Road on June 8th. He will be on performing on a show called ‘Sunsplash’ in Roatan, the Bay Islands between June 13 to 15. He will be in Jamaica to perform on a show dubbed ‘Steady Rock’ at Plantation Cove on June 21.

Washington’s journey in music began in the early 1970s as the lead singer of “Names and Faces” and later with “35 Incorporated,” where he learned to play drums under Joseph Hill. Washington’s versatility shone through as he took on the role of singing drummer after Hill’s departure. Notably, he also served as the main drummer for Stevie Wonder, showcasing his exceptional talent

Washington’s career took a significant turn with the release of “Rockers Not Crackers” in 1978, but it was his hit “Kindness for Weakness” in 1998 that solidified his place in the reggae world. He further established himself as a force to reckon with songs like ‘Strangers in the Night’ and ‘Consider Me’ that showcase his smooth, raspy bass vocals.

Over the years, he has released over 40 singles and 11 albums, two of which have been nominated for Grammy awards.