‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ draws early Twitter praise for epic monster battles

Critics got an early look at 2021’s epic monster bash Godzilla Vs. Kong ahead of its March 31 premiere in theaters and on HBO Max. Though responses to the film’s cast and plot varied, audiences agreed that the promised action sequences deliver. This is a monster movie, first and foremost, and it’s not backing down from that label.

I’ve seen #GodzillaVsKong and it is grade-A awesome! The monster brawls are badass & beautiful — huge fights, all well designed & super gnarly. Solid story, strong cast, really good score. A true Midnight Monster Movie & my favorite of the four modern Godzilla/Kong movies. pic.twitter.com/zkEhbvS9pf — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 21, 2021

As expected – and probably as it should be – the titan fights are the best parts of #GodzillaVsKong . Adam Wingard definitely has the eye to make the most of those moments! Still don’t think they’ve nailed how to incorporate human characters, but the top-notch ensemble helps. pic.twitter.com/ttpmNJOElo — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 21, 2021

I absolutely hated the prior Godzilla movie. So here’s the utmost praise I can give a movie like GODZILLA V. KONG: it is a coherent movie with daytime fights and I could always see what was going on. I truly mean that as a compliment. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 21, 2021

I got to see #GodzillaVsKong Friday night! Hilariously, it seems like they’re in a bar fight 😂 Gorgeous VFX and intricate world-building, but many more scenes with “puny hoomans” than I was expecting… Review Embargo lifts Monday 3/29! pic.twitter.com/ablKqgCR7u — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 21, 2021

#GodzillavsKong is a visual spectacle featuring jaw-dropping fight scenes btwn the two iconic titans. Wingard’s directing style is on full display in a colorful & breathtaking fashion that also harkens back to the 80s style kaiju. Needless to say, this film is a blast! pic.twitter.com/j31lc55iVO — Shannon 🎃🍭@ SXSW (@shannon_mcgrew) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is fun, vibrant, action-packed, and energizing. GvK lives up to the heavyweight match it advertised with amazing visual effects and action sequences. This movie is selling a spectacle, and that’s exactly what audiences will get. — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is one hell of a ride! True, it feels like some stuff is missing &it flys by on a greased rail. But that’s part of why I love it so much, in the shadow of the plot heavy KOTM. The fights are epic, and Adam Wingard brings his style & color to the MonsterVerse. pic.twitter.com/NjnVusQCrr — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) March 21, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong. I enjoyed the heck out of this big, silly movie. Adam Wingard is clearly having fun with the material — you can see his style and humor throughout — and he brings out the best in Kong’s humanity and personality. @FANGORIA pic.twitter.com/yMXen3rRPb — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is breathtaking, out of this world, and easily the best in the series! The heart of the story is Kong, and the human story complements the monsters’ adventures, allowing them to shine. Just seeing the two iconic monsters battling each other is worth it alone. pic.twitter.com/cHEe1f579M — John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) March 21, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong: Way better than Godzilla: King of the Monsters. All of the human stuff is still bad, but the big monster action in this one should satisfy the people who are interested in a movie like this. — Ben Pearson (@benpears) March 21, 2021

#GodzillaVsKong is ok i guess sorta 🤷🏻‍♂️. Lots of cool shit if that’s your bag, but story, characters and the rest is unforgettable. Lots of effort put into the mythology which is appreciated but also a lot of it is just wut? — The Voice Of Reason™ 📽🎞📺 (@YrOnlyHope) March 21, 2021

Godzilla Vs. Kong hits theaters and HBO Max on March 31.