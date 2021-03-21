‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ draws early Twitter praise for epic monster battles

Critics got an early look at 2021’s epic monster bash Godzilla Vs. Kong ahead of its March 31 premiere in theaters and on HBO Max. Though responses to the film’s cast and plot varied, audiences agreed that the promised action sequences deliver. This is a monster movie, first and foremost, and it’s not backing down from that label.

Godzilla Vs. Kong hits theaters and HBO Max on March 31.



