‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ showdown comes to Mondo with posters and tiki mugs

The battle of the titans approaches, with Godzilla vs. Kong coming to HBO Max and select theaters on March 31. To celebrate, the Mondo crew has some appropriately stylish, limited edition swag for fans to chase.

The geek-loving boutique art gallery based in Austin, TX is serving up a pair of posters and a set of four themed tiki mugs for fans to ponder picking up. They’ll be available for purchase sometime on Tuesday, March 30 — that’s just how Mondo rolls — so watch the @MondoNews Twitter if you want to score anything.

The two posters come from Phantom City Creative, a Toronto-based art studio that’s done plenty of work with Mondo in the past. The two 24″ x 36″ posters, which feature identical designs that meld the movie’s titular titans into an artful optical illusion, will each be available in limited edition runs of 200, for $50. There’s a brown-toned one with English text and a greyscale one with Japanese text.

Image: phantom city creative / mondo Image: PHANTOM CITY CREATIVE / MONDO

The 20-ounce tiki mugs, which measure to just over half a foot tall and weigh about a pound apiece, let you fill the hollowed out shells of Earth’s most fearsome monsters with anything from booze to candle wax. (They’re actually made of ceramic. Mondo hasn’t figured out how to clone tiny versions of movie monsters and turn them into home goods. Yet.)

The Kong mugs are designed and sculpted by Mondo’s Mike Bonanno and sculpted by Bonanno and Tufan Sezer. They come in two colors: Matte Black and Skull Island Variant.

“This was an incredibly fun one for me to work on and it was a challenge coming up with a nice companion to the amazingly textured Godzilla that Hector designed,” Bonanno said. “I’m a monkey on the Chinese zodiac calendar and also…I’m called Mikey Bananas all the time, so of course, I gotta lean towards Team Kong.”

Image: Mike bonanno & tufan sezer / mondo

The Godzilla mugs were sculpted by Mondo’s Hector Arce, who had this to say: “When I got this project, I instantly knew how I wanted this awesome version of Godzilla interpreted in tiki form! The scales and textures lend themselves perfectly to a tiki aesthetic.”

They’re also available in two colors: “Matte Black” and “Heat Ray Variant.” All four mugs will sell for $60 apiece, though the Skull Island and Heat Ray variants will each be available in limited runs of 500.

Image: hector arce / mondo Image: HECTOR ARCE / MONDO

Remember to keep an eye on Mondo’s Twitter feed if you’re interested in any of these limited edition items. Mondo stuff tends to move quickly, especially when it’s a popular movie. And so far at least, it’s looking like the monsters aren’t the only big thing about Godzilla vs. Kong.