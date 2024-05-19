Golden Age Stars Who Used Stage Names

Source: MEGA May 19 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Audrey Hepburn

Source: MEGA Audrey Hepburn was nominated for Best Actress five times at the Academy Awards.

News outlets shared conflicting information about Audrey Hepburn‘s birth name: some said it was Audrey Kathleen Ruston, while others listed it as Edda Kathleen van Heemstra Hepburn-Ruston. But according to her son Sean Hepburn, his grandmother changed the Breakfast at Tiffany’s star’s surname to Edda van Heemstra during World War II to conceal their family’s British heritage while living in the Netherlands. Before her appearance in Roman Holiday, the studio reportedly asked Audrey if she wanted to change her last name due to a potential conflict. But she told the company it would also have to take her first name.

Article continues below advertisement

Barbara Stanwyck

Source: MEGA Barbara Stanwyck started acting in talking films in the 1920s.

According to reports, Barbara Stanwyck — born Ruby Catherine Stevens — started using the name after considering the suggestion of either the Ziegfield Follies producer or impresario David Belasco. She debuted using the stage name in her first credited film, The Locked Door.

Cary Grant

Source: MEGA Cary Grant was famous for his roles in ‘To Catch a Thief’ and “North by Northwest.’

Born Archibald Alec Leach, Cary Grant started using the stage name before appearing in his first film, This Is the Night. The name was reportedly inspired by Cary Lockwood, his character in the Broadway play Nikki.

Article continues below advertisement

Dean Martin

Source: MEGA Dean Martin’s death was documented in a REELZ documentary.

Dean Martin became a famous singer, comedian and actor before his death on Christmas Day in 1995. However, some fans did not know he was born Dino Paul Crocetti and opted to go by his stage name to create his public persona.

Article continues below advertisement

Debbie Reynolds

Source: MEGA Debbie Reynolds died in December 2016.

Born Mary Frances Reynolds, Debbie Reynolds charmed everyone with her acting skills decades before her passing. According to the Los Angeles Times, Warner Bros. asked her to change her name because it sounded “like old-timey.”

Article continues below advertisement

Fred Astaire

Source: MEGA Fred Astaire died of pneumonia at the age of 88 in 1987.

Fred Astaire did not use his real name, Frederick Austerlitz when he started his career in the industry. He and his older sister, Adele, started using the last name, with theories claiming they borrowed it from their relatives in a former German Empire territory.

Article continues below advertisement

Ginger Rogers

Source: MEGA Ginger Rogers starred in ‘Shall We Dance’ and ‘The Gay Divorcee.’

Before launching her career in Hollywood, Ginger Rogers had to create a stage name and leave behind her birth name—Virginia Katherine McMath. She starred in over 73 films before she died in 1995.

Article continues below advertisement

Joan Crawford

Source: MEGA Joan Crawford used the moniker instead of her real name, Lucille Fay LeSueur.

Through a magazine competition, Joan Crawford scored her stage name after MGM executives said her birth name “sounded too much like a sewer.” In addition, she had to hide her freckles and prevent them from being seen on-screen.

Article continues below advertisement

Joan Fontaine

Source: MEGA Joan Fontaine was one of the children of former actress Lilian Augusta and professor/attorney Walter Augustus de Havilland.

Before entering Hollywood, Joan Fontaine‘s sister, Olivia de Havilland, already debuted as an actress. When she wanted to pursue an acting career through Warner Bros., their mother did not allow her to use her real name — Joan de Beauvoir de Havilland — since “two de Havillands on the marquee would be too many.”

Article continues below advertisement

John Wayne

Source: MEGA John Wayne was also known as ‘The Duke.’

John Wayne was born Marion Robert Morrison, but he joined the list of stars who opted to use a stage name as director Raoul Walsh, and the studio could not envision his name shining in the industry.

MORE ON: Marilyn Monroe

Article continues below advertisement

Judy Garland

Source: MEGA Judy Garland died of barbiturate overdose in 1969.

Frances Ethel Gumm chose a stage name and started promoting as Judy Garland. She and her sisters also renamed their group to the Garland sisters.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Bacall

Source: MEGA Lauren Bacall started her career as a model.

Lauren Bacall, born Betty Joan Perske, used the moniker based on the altered version of her mom’s last name, Bacal. Her first name came from Howard Hawks, a director who discovered her.

Article continues below advertisement

Marilyn Monroe

Source: MEGA Marilyn Monroe died on August 4, 1962.

Even Marilyn Monroe did not use her real name when she entered Hollywood. One of 20th Century Studios executives, Ben Lyon, gave her the idea of changing her name from Norma Jeane Mortenson to her stage name. She was later baptized Norma Jean Baker, according to Vogue.

Article continues below advertisement

Mary Pickford

Source: MEGA Mary Pickford had a five-decade career in Hollywood.

Gladys Louis Smith chose to promote using the moniker Mary Pickford to have a name with more star power. She became famous for being America’s Sweetheart during the silent film era.

Article continues below advertisement

Merle Oberon

Source: MEGA Merle Oberon was cast for a role in ‘The Private Life of Henry VIII.’

Born Estella Merle O’Brien Thompson, Merle Oberon decided to promote using the stage name after director and producer Alexander Korda suggested it. She also used “Queenie” as her nickname.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Caine

Source: MEGA Michael Caine legally changed his name in 2016 following an issue with airport security, who recognized him by his stage name.

The Caine Mutiny inspired Maurice Micklewhite to use the stage name, Michael Caine. He initially wanted to use the name Michael Scott, but his agent told him to change it.

Article continues below advertisement

Mickey Rooney

Source: MEGA Mickey Rooney passed away in April 2014 at the age of 93.

Mickey Rooney got his stage name based on the role of Mickey McGuire, which he scored as a child actor. When his contract ended, the actor — born Joseph Yule Jr. — also changed his professional surname.

Article continues below advertisement

Rita Hayworth

Source: MEGA Rita Hayworth was one of the most sought-after stars during the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Rita Hayworth used the moniker Margarita Cansino instead of her real name. The change, which occurred upon signing a contract with Columbia Pictures, helped her secure more roles.

Article continues below advertisement

Rita Moreno

Source: MEGA Rita Moreno made her Broadway debut when she was 13.

Rita Moreno was born Rosa Dolores Alverío, but a casting agent informed her she would need to change her name before starting her contract with MGM.

Article continues below advertisement

Rock Hudson

Source: MEGA Rock Hudson died on October 2, 1985.