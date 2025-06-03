GOODLUCK Announced as Volvo SA Brand Ambassador – Volvo Car South Africa is proud to announce an exciting new ambassadorship with award-winning musician and sustainability advocate Jules Harding, lead vocalist of the popular electronic duo GoodLuck. This collaboration sees the band sliding behind the wheel of the EX30, Volvo’s compact and sustainable, fully electric SUV.

Jules, known for her chart-topping music and her passion for eco-conscious living and innovation will be the face of Volvo’s movement. This, being a more sustainable future. The EX30 represents a bold step in that direction. Engineered to reduce environmental impact without compromising on performance, safety, or style.

“Partnering with Volvo South Africa just feels right. They are a brand that aligns so closely with my values around sustainability and innovation. As new parents, safety is also of super importance to Ben and me. The EX30 is more than just a car. It’s a statement about where we’re going as a planet and as a society.” ~ Jules Harding

Volvo EX30 – designed for the next generation of drivers

The Volvo EX30 is designed for the next generation of drivers. It’s fully electric, tech-forward, and produced with a smaller carbon footprint than any Volvo car before. With high-end features in a compact, urban-friendly package, it embodies Volvo’s commitment to electrification and smarter mobility.

“We are thrilled to welcome GoodLuck’s Jules Harding into the Volvo family,” says Felipe Yagi, Head of Marketing & Communications at Volvo Car South Africa. “Her voice and her vision resonate with a growing audience. Those who care about the future of the planet. That’s exactly what the EX30 stands for.”

Behind-the-scenes content, road trip stories, and green lifestyle insights

This ambassadorship will see Harding driving the new EX30 across South Africa while amplifying messages around sustainable living, electric mobility, and the transformative power of music and technology.

As part of the partnership, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, road trip stories, and green lifestyle insights will be shared on GoodLuck and Volvo’s digital platforms. As one of South Africa’s busiest touring bands, travel is a major necessity and constant part of the band’s tour life. Innovating this element with electric vehicles amplifies their commitment to fossil fuel reduction and mindset change. This partnership represents more than just a vehicle; it’s about driving change, powered by clean energy, creativity, and conscious choices.

How sustainably focused are GoodLuck as a band?

In December 2022, GoodLuck and South Africa’s Versofy SOLAR joined forces. This, to create a powered partnership for a band that cannot function without a stable power connection. Whether creating popular music, authentic content or taking it easy after a week’s full lineup of live shows across the country.

Versofy SOLAR’s innovative and accessible solar rental service provides the band with an uninterrupted solar power supply. All day and night in a country plagued by load shedding. In this evergreen partnership, Versofy SOLAR provides GoodLuck with the relevant solar systems at GoodLuck HQ and GoodLuck’s home away from home.

This partnership and its EX30, will allow GoodLuck to travel and tour the country, quite literally, from the power of the sun.

