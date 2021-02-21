Govana, Sean Paul, Lika Iké, Stalk Ashley & More – DancehallMag

An exciting lineup awaits in the best new dancehall music releases this week. Reggae songbird Lila Iké remixes one of her tracks with Skillibeng to land a surprising yet certified scorcher. The Eastsyde prodigy also has a single of his own to reassure fans he’s not going anywhere despite the haters.

Stalk Ashley unveiled a fiery new track dripping in suggestive savors, while Dexta Daps, I-Octane, and Govana bare rude emotions with their releases. Along with others such as Tommy Lee Sparta, Mavado, Vybz Kartel, Busy Signal, and Jahvillani we’ve got a pretty amped up collection of fresh new tunes.

In no particular order:

Tommy Lee Sparta – Black Magic

There is no other way to describe that shiver he gives women, “Just call it Black Magic,” Tommy Lee Sparta says in his new single. With an endless string of girls at his disposal, he doesn’t mind being a sidepiece either, Tommy delight the ladies in ways no other man can. Watch the visuals here

Skillibeng Featuring F.S. – Energy (Official Audio)

They can’t drain him of his Energy, Skillibeng’s new single explains why his internal drive is perpetual. “Cyaa make mi day go wrong, mi nuh fear nuh man, bear current true mi stay stubborn,” he says an unbothered lyrically flow. Listen more in the official audio here –

Lila Iké & Skillibeng – Thy Will (Remix)

Remixing her very tuneful single Thy Will, Lika Iké dials the original verses of the song with Eastsyde prodigy, Skillibeng’s interstellar traphall flows for a surprising treat. Meeting his fast-paced delivery, Lila embellishes a few new notes herself. Listen here –

Stalk Ashley – TIP

Dancehall songbird Stalk Ashley has another new release this week, Tip. This one platforms her saccharine tones on a hip pulsating beat to expose a wild strategy she uses to get what she wants. Watch the visuals here –

Govana – POP

Dancehall’s 4th Genna artiste, Govana in his new single, POP (short for ‘power of p—sy’) relays several instances of how a woman uses her influence on the opposite sex. The visuals find the deejay somewhat recapturing the ambiance of the olden time, doodling his message with an old fashion quill being dipped in ink, while several females lounge about in sexy lingerie to bring his words to life. Watch here-

Sean Paul, Intence – Real Steel

Teasing the first single off his new album Live N Livin, which comes out in March, Sean Paul shares Real Steel with Yengbadness deejay, Intence. The track finds the two deejaying on their real gyallis’ swagger. The two deejays describe their fierce and brisk approach of ‘flinging the steel’ to leave the ladies weak in the knees and wanting more. Listen to the official audio here –

Dexta Daps – WiFi

In an enticing visual treatment for his new single WiFi (off the forthcoming deluxe album VENT), Dancehall playboy Dexta Daps turns to directors Rahim Visram & Chris Moreno for this simplistic music video, which sees Daps fawning his rude ambitions on a lusty video vixen. Watch here –

Wayne J – We a Rock ‘Dem

Dancehall star boy, Wayne J pops up this week in his skinny jeans and wallabees for his new single, We A Rock ‘Dem. “Every gal want take a picture with di Young Boss,” he says while relaying his irresistibility among the girls. Watch more here –

Kapella Don – Feel Seh Mi Mad?

Newcomer, Kapella Don has a close connection with God, oftentimes he might be seen talking out aloud with no one around, but he says, “Dem feel sey mi mad, true mi siddung a talk to miself … Me just a reason wid God.” See the visuals here –

Busy Signal – Bring Rum

Forget COVID, Busy Signal says, “Right now a just hol a vibe… Dancehall everybody rock to dis, whole heap a good vibes and happiness so Bring Rum” in this new party banger. His dispatch goes on telling the ladies, ‘baldhead or Rasta’, to celebrate like forever, smoke your marijuana, and don’t worry about the nosey neighbors … Listen more here –

Mavado – Don’t You Know

Mavado isn’t keeping quiet about the injustice he feels was served to his son, who is now behind bars. In his new single, Don’t You Know he says they’ve always wanted to see him fall, and has now taken it out on his offspring. Listen more below –

Jafrass – A Dat

Jafrass has something to prove in his track A Dat. Ever strapped and ready, he doesn’t have to make a call. In grisly tones, Jafrass says he’ll take down 10 men without worry and that he’s ‘tougher than a wall’ unlike these “parrot” boys out on the street running their mouths. Watch the visuals here-

Jahvillani & Zamunda – Live On

Like Biggy Smalls, Tupac Shakur, Bob Marley, and Michael Jackson, their legacy must Live On, says Dancehall duo Jahvillani and Zamunda in this new single. Aiming for the Grammy awards and the certified platinum plaques, time is ticking and they are steadfast in getting it done. Watch more here –

Vybz Kartel – Let Your Body Move

As usual, the Worl’ Boss has something for the ladies this week. Let Your Body Move is a whole 2 minutes and 30 seconds of encouragement to boost egos and confidence all around. “Yuh nuh run contest with gal, you a di prettiest, you a di nicest. You nuh run contest wid gal, you a di cutest, you a di greatest,” Kartel lyrics in convincing tones. Watch more below –

Rygin King – Obligated

Dancehall artiste Rygin King says he hates the feeling that being rich comes with. “We making money moves now so mi haffi make sure mi guns big,” the Trap King admits but it hasn’t faded the fire in his soul to continue pursuing his dreams. Listen more in the official audio here –

Gage – Don Gorgon

In a tribute to the original Don Gorgon, Ninja Man, Dancehall deejay Gage takes listeners on a trip down memory lane that heaps praise on the lyrical icon and noted pioneer of clash culture, down to his flashy bling and his acting roles. Listen more here –

Fya Doops – Obstacle

Dancehall artiste Fya Doops isn’t swayed by obstacles that may appear in his path. With his gold chains affixed and stacked around his neck, “6 in the mag” and 60 mill’ at his disposal, Doops says “nothing can stop we, no Obstacle”. Watch the visuals below –

I Octane – Diamond

I-Octane delves deep into an erotic love story with his new single Diamond. The Dancehall crooner holds nothing back in detailing all the randy things he wants to do with his love interest in some explicit verses. Watch more below –