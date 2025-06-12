Govt hails resurgence in horticulture

STAFF WRITER

Zimbabwe’s horticulture sector is staging a remarkable comeback, with significant gains in both output and export earnings, particularly in high-value crops like blueberries and pecan nuts.

Exports of these two crops alone generated a combined US$66m in the 2023/24 agricultural season—an achievement hailed by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri as evidence of the sector’s resilience and potential.

Professor Jiri expressed optimism about the horticulture sector’s trajectory, highlighting its ability to grow despite adverse climatic conditions, including recurring droughts.

“This growth not only showcases the resilience of Zimbabwean farmers but also signals a bright future for horticulture in the region,” said Professor Jiri.

Blueberry production climbed to 8,500 tonnes in the latest season, up from 7,944 tonnes the previous year, while pecan nut output rose by 12% to 1,100 tonnes from 983 tonnes. These gains reflect growing investor confidence, improved farming practices, and the results of government-supported sectoral strategies.

Zimbabwe’s horticulture growth and recovery plan, which has been in place for the past five years, is now drawing to a close. According to Prof. Jiri, the time is ripe for a comprehensive review that builds on recent successes while mapping the way forward.

“The country’s horticulture growth and recovery plan is certainly coming to an end. It was running for the past five years and it is now time for us to review it,” he said.

“And yes, we have had quite some successes in terms of our horticulture. We have seen growth in the 2023/2024 season. We have also seen growth in the years before that, and so we can successfully and confidently say that our horticulture sector has recovered.”

A key marker of growth has been the rise in horticultural contracts, which Professor Jiri said increased by 27%—driven largely by commercial confidence in the profitability and global demand for crops like blueberries and pecan nuts.

“We saw our horticulture contracts increasing by 27 percent, thanks to some success stories recorded over the years. Last year, we witnessed some growth in the blueberry sector, which is quite critical. It grew by seven percent.

“We also saw growth in the pecan nut sub-sector, which grew by 12 percent. We subsequently realised enough to see us exporting over 1,100 tonnes of pecan nut, which is quite a feat in this country,” Professor Jiri explained.

While celebrating the gains, Professor Jiri emphasised that continued government support will be vital to unlocking the sector’s full potential. This includes coordinated investment in transportation infrastructure, financial incentives, and reliable air logistics for international exports.

“We need the support of all the Government arms involved in horticulture—the transport sector, ensuring that the road infrastructure is good as we transport to the various markets, ensuring that the air space and air transportation is reliable as we transport the produce to the various markets,” he said.

He warned that without such structural improvements, the gains made so far could plateau.

Professor Jiri also laid out the government’s plans to widen the horticultural product base, with upcoming focus on other export-friendly crops such as avocados, apples, onions, and various specialty fruits and vegetables.

“So we are looking at the next phase — the next five years will be really exciting for horticulture. We want our horticulture to keep growing to ensure that we also continue riding on the current success,” he said.

