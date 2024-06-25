Govt implements mitigation measures for livestock industry

TENDAIISHE NYAMUKUNDA AND TANATSWA KANDENGA

The government is implementing mitigation strategies in vulnerable provinces to make sure that there are no major losses in livestock species, including pigs, goats, poultry, and beef and dairy cattle.

These initiatives include the establishment of Village Business Units (VBUs) at ward level to help farmers realise the best value for their animals during sales.

This latest development was revealed by the Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development,Vangelis Haritatos .

‘’Among the mitigation strategies geared mainly at the livestock in the most vulnerable provinces, which include Masvingo, Matabeleland South and North , Midlands and parts of Manicaland , Government is creating Village Business Units (VBUs)s at ward level in order to assist farmers realise the best value for their animals during sales,” Haritatos said.

He added:‘’One of the coping strategies farmers are resorting to unfortunately is panic sales, and in response to this the Government wishes to declare no sales be conducted at household level , but through the ward based units cattle sale pens.’’

‘’The middlemen are making all the money at the expense of farmers.

To restore sanity out there, the Government has facilitated the development of a model that will be applied to all these business units countrywide.

“In order to ensure success of sales at business units the Government will coordinate the ward-based sales and bring in buyers including abattoir operators.

‘’Other services that will be offered at the VBUs include fodder production, feed formulation and processing facilities, establishment of watering points for livestock, livestock holdings and feed lot facilities .All these will be supported by multi-purpose solar powered boreholes that will be drilled at the sites.”

