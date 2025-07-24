Govt set to roll out ZeSW next month

SAMUEL NJINGGA

Government is set to roll out the Zimbabwe Electronic Single Window System (ZeSW) on August 1, 2025, in a major step towards modernising trade processes and reinforcing climate governance.

The digital platform, developed by the National Ozone Unit under the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife in partnership with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), is expected to overhaul border clearance operations while strengthening Zimbabwe’s compliance with global environmental protocols.

The ZeSW is a centralised electronic platform designed to harmonise and automate the application and processing of import and export documentation, including permits, certificates of origin, and invoices. By bringing multiple government agencies onto one system, ZeSW will replace Zimbabwe’s outdated, paper-based trade procedures with a more efficient, transparent digital workflow.

“This is a major milestone in trade facilitation, aligned with Article 10(4) of the World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement, which strongly promotes single window systems,” said George Chaumba, Project Manager for the National Ozone Unit. “The system allows traders to submit all required documentation through one platform, cutting costs, delays, and administrative hurdles.”

Already adopted by agencies such as the Port Health Authority and the Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe, the ZeSW has now been extended to include the National Ozone Unit, reflecting the government’s broader digitisation agenda.

For years, trade clearance in Zimbabwe has been hampered by bureaucratic inefficiencies and corruption. Officials believe the ZeSW will eliminate many of these problems.

“Manual systems created opportunities for discretion and rent-seeking behaviour. Automation brings transparency and efficiency,” said Tayana Chidzvondo, a ZIMRA customs automation officer and a member of the project’s implementation team. “The ZeSW will drastically reduce border congestion and improve the business environment.”

The system enables 24/7 digital processing of applications, allowing for quicker turnaround times, lower transaction costs, and improved predictability in trade. It is expected to position Zimbabwe more competitively within regional and global markets.

Beyond its economic benefits, ZeSW is also a critical tool for advancing environmental compliance. As a signatory to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, Zimbabwe must regulate the importation of ozone-depleting substances (ODS), including certain refrigerants and air conditioners.

“Zimbabwe does not manufacture most of the regulated appliances,” said Chaumba. “The system enables us to monitor imports in real time and approve only those products that meet climate and ozone-friendly standards.”

The ZeSW supports the phasedown of harmful hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and other high-global-warming-potential (GWP) substances. It also promotes the uptake of safer alternatives like hydrocarbons and hydrofluoroolefins.

Chaumba added that, in the past, many importers brought in controlled substances without the necessary paperwork, leading to seizures and fines. The new system simplifies the permitting process and strengthens regulatory enforcement.

With its rollout, Zimbabwe joins a growing list of African countries—such as Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, and Tanzania—that have embraced electronic single window systems as part of broader trade facilitation and economic modernisation strategies. But Zimbabwe is also going further by embedding climate oversight into its system architecture.

“The ZeSW is more than just a trade platform. It’s a powerful tool for driving sustainable development,” said Chidzvondo. “We’re not just moving goods faster—we’re moving them smarter, cleaner, and with greater transparency.”

The government plans to integrate more departments into the platform, creating a seamless national trade ecosystem. Officials anticipate improvements in compliance monitoring, data accuracy, and revenue collection.

For businesses, the benefits will be tangible—shorter waiting times, lower administrative burdens, and greater predictability in cross-border transactions. For the country, the ZeSW represents a convergence of economic ambition and ecological responsibility.

“This is a milestone in trade reform and climate governance,” said Chaumba. “We hope the system will help promote the import of environmentally safe technologies through supportive policies, including duty incentives.”

As Zimbabwe works to align its trade infrastructure with international standards, the ZeSW stands as a symbol of its commitment to digital transformation, sustainability, and regulatory efficiency—a digital gateway to a greener and more prosperous future.

